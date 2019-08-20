WireCo WorldGroup announced Chaunta Foster has accepted the position of Human Resource Director of its Sedalia operation. As part of Sedalia’s leadership team and Corporate Human Resources, Foster will work with all associates to advance WireCo’s efforts toward becoming a Preferred Employer through a focus on people, workplace and community.
Foster joins the company with more than 10 years of experience in industrial manufacturing with Owens Corning. Her career includes experience as a Shift Supervisor, Lean Coordinator, and Continuous Improvement Specialist. Foster collaborated with functional leaders to align the plant systems to generate efficiencies including organizational structure, metrics, rewards and people practices. Her leadership contributed to the labor strategy and driving talent-related strategies, which included recruitment, selection, retention and employee development.
Foster has a Bachelor's of Science in Civil Engineering from Brown University and a Master's of Business Administration from Regent University. She also has the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) certifications from the Society for Human Resource Management. Foster and her family reside in Sedalia.
Foster will be located at WireCo’s Sedalia plant and can be reached at
ChauntaFoster@WireCo.com and 660-829-6770.
