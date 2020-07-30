Four individuals were arrested on drug-related charges in Pettis County through a search warrant.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office press release, the sheriff’s office and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a narcotics no-knock search warrant Tuesday on Crestview Drive.
According to the release, a large amount of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, marijuana and a .9mm handgun were seized during the execution of the search warrant. Three males and a female were apprehended and placed on a 24-hour investigation hold.
Christopher L. Hill, 38, of the 1500 block of Crestview Drive, was arrested and has been charged with felony second-degree trafficking drugs, felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony unlawful use of a weapon on a $100,000 bond. A hearing was held July 20 where Hill appeared in court via video and entered a plea of not guilty. A bond hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4.
Robert P. Bower, 35, of the 300 block of East Second Street, was arrested and has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with a $7,500 bond.
John N. Hale Sr., 45, of Otterville, was arrested and has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with a $2,500 bond.
Nicole L. Phillips, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with a Pettis County warrant with a $7,500 bond.
Anyone with information on illegal activities should contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-287-0052 or the TIPS Hotline at 660-827-8477.
