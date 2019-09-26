Hundreds of Good Sam Club RV campers host the Missouri State Rally in Sedalia each year and several of this year’s guests traveled by train to tour the state’s capital Tuesday and Wednesday.
Fifty-seven members met at the Sedalia Amtrak Station both days and were greeted by the Sedalia Police Department.
Good Sam Club Missouri State Director Scott Leven said the group usually has around 500 members attend the rally located on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. For the past two years the group has booked tours with Jean Gallagher, owner of Jean Faust Tours LLC, of Sedalia.
Leven said tours help highlight places in the Sedalia area for visiting campers.
“We’ve been to Whiteman (Air Force Base) for two years in a row,” he said. “We went to Warm Springs Ranch (in Boonville). Our theme this year is ‘Missouri Prison Blues.’”
He added they worked with Gallagher to put together a Jefferson City tour highlighting a visit to the Missouri State Penitentiary and Algoa Correctional Center to see the “Puppies on Patrol” program. Members also planned to visit the Missouri State Capitol, have lunch at Prison Brews, visit Central Dairy and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Museum.
“In keeping with the theme, we’ll see some of the hardware that Bonnie and Clyde had,” he said of the museum.
Leven, of Springfield, said the group has come to Sedalia for several years and they enjoy hosting the state rally in a central location and on the fairgrounds.
“And without any hesitation whatsoever, we have not dealt with a bad person in Sedalia or Pettis County, for that matter, since we’ve been here,” he added. “We have a great relationship with State Fair staff and the City Hall and Miss Jean as well.”
Last year, the state rally registered people from 11 different states. Leven said he doesn’t have this year’s statistics but assumes the total should be the same.
“They are wonderful to work with,” Gallagher said of the group. “I just feel so fortunate that they like to travel with me.
“They’re great, they’re all excited about seeing new things,” she continued. “They have RVs and travel all over the country — they are not stay-at-homes.”
Gallagher said there were so many campers who wanted to take the tour, she offered the trip both Tuesday and Wednesday.
“There was so many who wanted to go, we had a waiting list,” she added. “Yesterday they said it was one of the best trips they had ever been on, just fantastic.”
Missouri State Assistant Director John Penrod, of Sedalia, said he was looking forward to the trip and tour.
“Any trip with Jean, you know it’s going to be great,” he added.
Member Pat Ellison, of northeast Missouri who was taking the trip, said the Good Sam Club is family-oriented.
“It’s good to share time with people,” she said while sitting at the Amtrak Station.
“It’s a good organization,” Joanne Jennings, of Illinois, added. “I don’t belong to the camping club anymore, but my husband and I traveled with them a lot.”
Both women said they were excited to travel by train and tour Jefferson City.
Gallagher said the group would travel back to Sedalia by bus through Ditzfeld Weaver Charter Service.
