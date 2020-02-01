“Need advice? The doctor is in.” The difference is this doctor is real and doesn’t charge 5 cents for nonsensical advice like Lucy did in the popular Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz.
Dr. John Russell, an internist with Bothwell Internal Medicine, discusses medical issues and dispenses advice for free on “Doc Talk,” a radio show on KDRO 1050 AM.
Russell, a Sedalia native, returned to his hometown in November 2018 and within weeks found himself on the radio with host Charlie Thomas.
“I met my fiancé, Pam Carter, in Sedalia, and she knew Charlie wanted to do a medical show,” he said. “She introduced us and pretty quickly he asked, ‘Doc, what day can you come in?’”
From there, Russell hit the ground running. He said Thomas was a big help in the beginning because he’d never done anything like this before.
“The first month was nerve wracking,” Russell said. “I was nervous and worried about who was listening and whether I was making sense. Charlie told me to relax and talk like he and I were friends having a conversation. That helped a lot.”
The 20-minute show is at 7:20 a.m. each Friday. Listeners call the station at 660-827-6200 or 800-440-1490 and ask questions, and Russell is always prepared with medical topics to fill the time. As a physician, he usually reads a lot and stays on top of trends. To prepare for the show, he reads material related to the topic the night before.
“We’ve had people call in and ask questions about foot pain, blood pressure or heart problems,” he said. “I always tell them to seek medical attention if they need to and to talk to their own doctor. We also have covered topics like the flu, vaccines, diabetes, and fall risks in people over 65, issues that an internist like me would see in the office.”
Russell said he initially agreed to do the show in order to get his name out in the community and to help build his practice. Now he finds that people easily recognize him when he's out and about town.
“I’ve run into lots of people who ask if I’m Dr. Russell and they say they heard me on the radio,” Russell said. “I get a lot of good comments from the community about it. That makes me feel good.”
When asked how long he would keep doing the show, Russell laughed and said he wasn’t going into syndication anytime soon.
“I’d like to do it as long as they (the station) will let me,” he said. “I didn’t think I would really like it, but it’s really a lot of fun.”
