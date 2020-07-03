In about one hour, Tracie Southerlin learned her heart score was zero and that her husband’s score was 3,540. In this case, bigger does not mean better.
A heart score or cardiac calcium screening is a special type of noninvasive computed tomography (CT) scan that shows if calcium deposits are present and how many. Calcium deposits in the form of plaque build up in the arteries and restrict blood flow to the heart, putting people at risk for heart attacks and coronary artery disease.
Southerlin, 60, and her husband, Michael, 68, took advantage of the free screening offered by Bothwell Regional Health Center last February. The cost of the test was funded by the Bothwell Foundation during American Heart Month.
“I work for Bothwell, so I naturally heard about the free screening,” Tracie said. “With my age, I just wanted to make sure that if there was anything I had to do, I would be able to start now. My husband has some heart and kidney problems, so I figured it would be one more test we could do to learn the severity of his problems.”
According to the American Heart Association, a person with a score of more than 100 should be seen by a physician. A score of 400 and higher is a sign of very high to severe disease and heart attack risk. Michael’s score of 3,540 definitively put him in the high-risk category.
“We saw Michael’s primary doctor right away and gave him the screening report, and he alerted his cardiologist and kidney doctor,” Tracie said. “They were all very concerned and scheduled more tests for him.”
Michael has multiple health issues including kidney disease and his main heart artery is mostly blocked and damaged. His primary physician, cardiologist and kidney doctor all work together on his health. According to his wife, treating one condition could cause serious problems with the other and vice versa.
“We are very glad he had the screening,” Tracie said. “It really hit home for him how serious his situation is. His doctors changed his diet and he gets his blood and other levels checked every two weeks now.”
Tracie said she and her husband didn’t realize he had a heart problem until Michael’s daughter passed away unexpectedly in 2013 just 10 days after the birth of her son.
“Michael was devastated by her death,” she said. “His health started to suffer and his diabetes was out of control, so I talked him into seeing our family doctor for a checkup who referred him to a cardiologist. That doctor determined that he’d had a slight heart attack during his daughter’s crisis.”
Michael has been treated for heart damage since that diagnosis, and the screening provided even more insight into the severity of his heart health.
Tracie talks to others about her husband’s story and encourages people to talk to their providers about getting a heart score screening.
“I think it’s especially important for people who have other health issues not related to their heart,” she said. “Knowing your heart score is another resource for doctors to have the most information possible to treat you. I’m thankful Bothwell offered this test. It gave my husband one more tool to help him stay alive longer.”
