An anesthesiologist at Bothwell Regional Health Center recently used his vacation time to care for critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19 near New York City.
Dr. Scott Roethle spent 23 straight days working 12-hour shifts at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, New York. The hospital is located on Long Island, which is home to more than one-third of the total population of New York state and is about 20 miles from New York City.
Roethle said someone who was urgently looking for critical care in the area randomly reached out to him in mid-March.
“Bothwell had cut back on services and surgeries, so there wasn’t a lot going on here and there were few COVID patients,” he said. “I had some vacation time, and I felt like I needed to use my talents, experience and skills where the need was the greatest.”
New York City is the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city has had 212,789 cases and 22,199 deaths, which as of June 18 represents almost 19% of all deaths in the United States.
Roethle said that when he arrived at the hospital on April 8 it was chaotic, and the hospital was nearly overwhelmed with the number of patients.
“I arrived a day or two after they created a makeshift ICU to accommodate all the patients,” he said. “It’s normally a 450-bed hospital. When I arrived, there were almost 100 people on ventilators and almost another 100 on CPAP or BiPAP machines. While I was there, both of those numbers easily exceeded 100. Every one of them had COVID.”
As a physician, Roethle said he is used to taking care of sick people, but this experience was completely different for him.
“I saw a lot of deaths and extremely sick people on the brink of dying,” he said. “I haven’t seen that much death in my whole career, and it’s not something you get used to. The really sad part is that so many of the patients died without their family members with them because visitors weren’t allowed in the hospital.”
Roethle is married and has four children and said his family was supportive of his decision to go to New York. Reflecting on his experience, he said it was all about helping people in need.
“I feel like it was about getting back to the roots of why I went into medicine, which is to make a difference,” Roethle said. “Everyone there needed assistance in so many different ways and to have an impact was really meaningful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.