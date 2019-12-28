The holidays are fast approaching, and if you don’t want to spend them sniffing or sneezing and suffering from the flu, then it’s time to get your flu vaccine.
Flu activity generally starts in October and November, peaks between December and February and can last as late as May.
According to JoAnn Martin, MSN, APRN, CPNP, Pettis County Health Center administrator, there have already been some reported cases of influenza in Pettis County.
“While flu spreads every year, it’s really difficult to predict the timing, severity and length of the season from one year to another,” Martin said. “The best protection is to get the vaccine. It doesn’t matter if it’s going to be a low or very high severity season. If you get the flu, you will feel miserable, and a flu shot can protect you from that misery.”
The CDC recommends regular injectable doses for everyone six months to age 64 and high doses for people 65 and older. Children from six months to 8 years receiving their first flu vaccine or whose vaccination history is unknown, need two doses within four weeks of each other.
The CDC also recommends that people receive the vaccine by the end of October; however, according to Bothwell Regional Health Center, the vaccine is still important to get throughout the entire flu season.
“There is no bad time to get a flu shot if you haven’t gotten the flu yet,” said Brad Nicholson, Bothwell’s Pharmacy director.
And people shouldn’t worry that the vaccine gives them the flu; that’s a myth, Nicholson said.
“Because the virus is inactive, it absolutely cannot transmit the infection,” he said. “If someone feels unwell after getting the vaccine, it’s more than likely the side effects of getting the shot. Your arm may be sore at the injection location, or you may feel sluggish or feverish, which is the body mounting some resistance to the vaccine.”
Many people don’t get the flu shot because of this myth or they hear the vaccine has a low percentage of effectiveness. According to the CDC, there are many different flu viruses. The composition of the U.S. flu vaccine is reviewed annually and updated as needed to match circulating flu viruses.
Flu vaccines protect against the three or four viruses (depending on the vaccine) that research suggests will be most common for the year. It takes about two weeks after the vaccine to be fully protected, so some may get the flu if they are exposed to a virus before getting the vaccine or during that time period.
The flu vaccine is produced by private manufacturers who have projected they will provide as many as 162 million to 169 million doses of the vaccine this year, notes the CDC.
Nicholson said Bothwell finds the broadest vaccine, and this year’s product is a quadrivalent, which covers four viruses.
Nicholson and Martin agree the flu vaccination is not a perfect product, but it is the best way to protect against flu infection.
“Flu viruses are constantly changing, so it’s not unusual for new flu viruses to appear each year,” Nicholson said. “If you take the flu shot and catch a strain of the virus that wasn’t part of the vaccine or even catch a strain that is covered, you are still better equipped to handle the infection.”
In addition to getting a flu vaccine, everyday practices to protect yourself from getting the flu include regularly washing hands to reduce the spread of germs and staying away from sick people. If you do get sick, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading the flu. There also are prescription medications that can be used to treat flu symptoms.
“There are existing and new antiviral prescription medications that can be administered to help mitigate symptoms if you do get the flu,” Nicholson said. “To be effective, they need to be started within 48 hours of symptoms so it’s important to be seen by a provider as soon as possible. Getting a prescription quickly can help decrease the severity of symptoms and the length of the illness.”
