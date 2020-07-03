Dr. Douglas Kiburz fits the description of a modern-day country doctor. As an orthopedic surgeon at Bothwell Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, he cares for patients with a continual eye on finding the newest treatments and technology. He also rides 1880 high wheel bikes, writes and performs cowboy poetry, makes copper tree sculptures, lives on a 40-acre horse ranch with his wife (genially also known as their manure farm), and is no stranger to rural living.
“I grew up in DeWitt, Nebraska, population 500, which is home of the world-famous VISE-GRIP wrench,” Kiburz said. “I spent my time mowing lawns, scooping snow, raking leaves, delivering newspapers, working on farms and in factories, and making my own entertainment.”
When he graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha, then finished a residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kiburz didn’t think putting down roots in a rural community would be in his future.
While he was at KU and preparing to move for a fellowship at the University of Virginia, Kiburz received a call to interview in Sedalia.
“I stopped in Sedalia on the way east,” he said. “It looked like a good place to practice and raise a family, but I told them I would have to see.”
During the next year, Kiburz interviewed at 10 places in the Midwest and the Far West looking for a good place to raise kids, have a practice in orthopedics and become a part of the community. He ultimately chose Sedalia believing that rural populations deserve the same quality of care as metropolitan areas.
“I didn’t find a place that seemed better out of the 10 offers,” he said. “My resident friends wondered what I was doing being a ‘country doctor.’ It’s not for everyone, of course, but it was the right choice for me.”
Settling in Sedalia with his family in 1985 didn’t mean Kiburz was settling for practicing medicine in a rural community. He firmly believes rural hospital service lines can be innovative, creative and on the forefront of developments of leading-edge medical care while focusing on doing what they do well in their communities. Kiburz credits his training chief at KU with being open to new ways to treat patients.
“He told us that we don’t have to be the first on a new bandwagon, but don’t be the last either,” he said. “As we go through our practice lives our experience and decision making gets better, but our knowledge about the newest treatment options can get stale if we don’t read medical journals or attend seminars, watch webinars and go to professional meetings. Some of the best information comes from back hallway conversations from surgeons around the world.”
Helping patients and being on the forefront of surgical care was Kiburz’s motivation to bring the Marshall Steele joint replacement program to Bothwell in 2006. Steele, an orthopedic surgeon from Maryland, pioneered a systematic team approach to total joint replacement based on an exceptional patient experience through coordinated caregivers that produce a standard continuum of care. Bothwell was one of the first hospitals in the country to adopt the program.
“We adopted the Marshall Steele program because we wanted to focus on enhanced patient education, shorter hospital stays, quicker recoveries, increased family involvement, and higher patient satisfaction,” Kiburz said. “The concept is not complicated, but it does take a commitment from every member of the team to make the system work effectively.”
The team includes patients and their families, along with providers and staff from anesthesia to recovery, including nursing, respiratory therapy, occupational and physical therapy, social services, medical equipment, and administration. The program begins in the office with pre-surgery planning and continues with “joint camp,” a class that focuses on patient education and understanding.
About 4,000 patients have gone through Bothwell’s Total Joint Camp program since its inception. The program’s complication rate is less than 1%, which is better than the national average. Always on the lookout for ways to improve the program, Kiburz added a nutrition and diet component to the camp curriculum earlier this year.
One of those patients is Ginny Brainard, 71, of Sedalia. She had knee replacement surgery on her right knee at Bothwell.
“I did everything that Dr. Kiburz recommended … the exercises, vitamins and the pre-surgery class,” Brainard said. “I found that all of it helped me be better prepared for the surgery and for what to expect once I got home from the hospital.”
Around the same time that Bothwell adopted the total joint replacement program, Kiburz read about tranexamic acid (TXA) being used in Europe to treat dental patients with hemophilia, a bleeding disorder. The medication slows the breakdown of blood clots, which helps prevent prolonged bleeding without the risk of new clots forming. Kiburz said that years ago, joint replacement patients would donate their own blood for potential transfusions. The process was time-consuming, expensive and many times, unnecessary.
“I thought that if TXA worked so well in patients with bleeding disorders it could make a tremendous difference in orthopedic patients,” he said. “I suggested the concept to Bothwell and the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee recommended a six-month trial, which demonstrated less bleeding, bruising and swelling in patients, and a rare need for transfusions.”
In 2009, Kiburz was asked to present the trial and study at a national meeting for the Marshall Steele joint program.
“At the time, there was one other hospital at the meeting that was using TXA as standard orthopedic protocol,” he said. “Now it is routinely used in most all surgical and trauma disciplines.”
According to Kiburz, not every patient with hip, knee or other joint pain requires surgery. And like a country mechanic who wants to get the most miles out of a trusted pickup’s original parts, he recommends nonsurgical treatments to his patients first.
“One option includes weight loss,” he said. “When we walk, we put five times our weight on our joints so losing 10 pounds equates to losing 50 pounds from the hip or knee perspective. Other treatments include heat or ice, shoe and activity modification, orthotics, bracing, water therapy, or over-the-counter or prescription anti-inflammatories and supplements.”
A newer treatment Bothwell has been using on patients to reduce pain is radiofrequency ablation or RFA. It is an electrical current produced by a radio wave that heats up a small area of nerve tissue that decreases pain signals from that specific area. RFA can be used to help patients with chronic lower back and neck pain and pain related to the degeneration of joints from arthritis.
“Two years ago, I had two patients ask me about RFA for knee arthritis,” Kiburz said. “It’s been used regularly for spine pain for decades, but only recently has the technique been customized for the knee.”
The five-minute procedure is done under sedation and essentially burns the four painful nerves that send signals to the brain without affecting sensation or motor power. Kiburz said it’s 80% successful and can limit pain and improve function for up to one year for people who aren’t surgical candidates or those who want to wait as long as possible before electing to have surgery. It also is helpful in preparation for knee surgery as it benefits prehabilitation, decreases opioid use post-surgery and helps with rehabilitation.
“Bothwell is one of the first hospitals in Missouri to use RFA for knee pain,” Kiburz said. “It’s another way we’ve tweaked the total joint program to acknowledge new technology and make improvements.”
Ginny Brainard had the RFA treatment in both knees before her surgery.
“My physical therapists tell me I’m doing well,” she said. “I was up walking the day of surgery and a week after surgery I was up and getting around, going up steps and putting weight on my foot.”
A significant advantage of the treatment is that patients may need fewer opioids (pain relievers) after the surgery and long term, Kiburz said. “We found that people who have RFA have used a lot less pain medicine in their recovery, which is important in the opioid crisis.”
Kiburz is proof that practicing medicine in a rural setting can be fulfilling both professionally and personally. He recently shared his experiences with medical students from the University of Missouri-Columbia who are interested in rural practice.
“It was easy to tell them that life and practice is what you make it, and that great opportunities await anyone who will look at options outside metropolitan areas,” he said. “You really can’t tell about a place until you spend a year there, so I gave Sedalia a try and hung up a shingle. I came with young kids and blonde hair. Thirty-five years have gone by now; my kids are in their 30s, and my hair is grey. It turned out to be a great decision.”
