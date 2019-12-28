Learning the ABCs for the first time helps students on the path of reading and writing; knowing the ABCs to stop bleeding can help save lives.
In 2015, a national campaign called “Stop the Bleed” was initiated by a federal interagency workgroup convened by the White House. The purpose of the campaign was “intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.”
According to the Stop the Bleeding Coalition, a nonprofit organization that supports the Stop the Bleed campaign, “Approximately 40% of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma.”
Bleeding to death can happen very quickly. If the hemorrhaging isn’t stopped, a person can bleed to death in just five minutes. If injuries are severe, this timeline may be even shorter.
Researchers have found the average time for an EMS unit to arrive on the scene from the time of a 911 call was seven minutes. This time increased to more than 14 minutes in rural settings.
That gap can mean the difference between life and death in certain situations.
The Stop the Bleed movement has grown in popularity as research has shown that with education, bystanders, with little or no medical training, can become lifesavers.
Similar to the use of CPR or automatic defibrillators (AEDs), public awareness about how to stop severe bleeding can be critical. When an incident occurs, witnesses are often the first at the scene. They can help by taking simple steps to control bleeding until first responders arrive.
The ABCs to stop bleeding include Alert, Bleeding and Compress.
• Alert: call 911. It is important to first call emergency medical responders when an incident occurs. If there are multiple people, have someone call 911 while another begins to assess the scene. Before offering help to the injured ensuring your own safety is imperative.
• Bleeding: find the bleeding injury. Once the scene is identified as safe, find the source of the bleeding. Open or remove clothing over the wound so you can clearly see the injury.
• Compress: apply pressure to stop the bleeding. There are many ways someone can stop bleeding but one technique they all have in common is compressing a bleeding blood vessel or applying pressure to stop the bleeding. If there is no type of trauma first aid kit, it is important to use some type of clean cloth, like a shirt, to cover the wound and then apply direct pressure. If it is an open wound, then try to “stuff” the cloth into the wound while applying continuous pressure. It is important to continue applying pressure until relieved by medical responders.
If there is a trauma first aid kit available, the basic principles are the same but the supplies change. With a trauma first aid kit, wounds should be packed with bleeding control gauze and steady pressure applied. If a tourniquet is in the kit, it can be used on arms or legs to help apply pressure.
With the right training, the general public has an opportunity to step in and help stop bleeding before emergency medical professionals arrive. They can help stabilize the injured and then first responders can take over and get that person to the appropriate facility sooner for further treatment.
Based on a recent national poll, published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, many civilians have expressed interest in taking a bleeding control training course that would empower them to immediately assist victims of active shootings and other intentional mass casualty events. In addition, the vast majority of civilians support training and equipping police officers to perform severe bleeding control on victims as soon as possible rather than waiting for emergency medical services personnel to arrive on the scene.
“We think it is important for the general public to know how to respond in a traumatic event,” said Lori Wightman, Bothwell Regional Health Center CEO. “Tragedies can happen anywhere and anytime, whether it’s a car accident, natural disaster or an injury at home or school. If a community member can step in and help stop the bleeding before an ambulance arrives they can ultimately save that individual’s life.”
Learn more at www.dhs.gov/stopthebleed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.