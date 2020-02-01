According to the national Lions Club website, “being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships and improving the world through kindness.” For the last eight years, Sedalia Lions Club members have been extending kindness in the form of bags filled with gifts for sick children in the Bothwell Regional Health Center Pediatrics Unit.
Club members use money raised through a variety of fundraising events to purchase small duffel bags and fill them with toys, books and crafts. Sometimes other organizations donate items as well.
“For the most part we purchase items, but the Sedalia Area Literacy Council also occasionally donates books, and we recently received a donation of 150 toys from Fisher-Price,” said Jacqueline Russell, Lions Club member and project chairperson.
Russell said the care bags idea began in 2012 as a brainchild of member Scott Matz, and he and member Rob Lamm put the wheels in motion. She took over the project from Lamm in 2014.
“Scott is always thinking of ideas to help kids in our community, and this is just one of the ways he thought we could help,” Russell said. “I have really enjoyed leading the project.”
Contents for the bags are divided into three age groups: Birth-2, 3-6, and 7-12. The infant/toddler bag contains wooden puzzles, finger puppets, stacking cups, and books that parents can read to their children. The 3-6 bag contains coloring books with markers, action figures, and reading materials, and the 7-12 bag contains young adult books, playing cards, puzzle books, and Lego kits. Items are gender neutral, and every bag contains a fluffy stuffed Lions Club lion.
Dianne Williams, Bothwell’s Pediatrics Unit director, said it’s a “fabulous” program and that the kids really love the bags.
“Being in the hospital and having tests or being poked on by strangers can be scary,” she said. “It’s a difficult time and they’re out of their own environment, so the bags really help. It takes their minds off what’s happening to them.”
Williams added that while the bags are geared toward children, there also are items like word searches and crossword puzzles to help parents occupy their time.
Lions Club members meet several times throughout the year to shop, pack and deliver about 50 bags a year.
“It’s a very organized process,” Williams said. “I connect with Jacqueline about three or four times a year or when we’re low on bags to get more.”
For Williams seeing the children’s reactions is the real beauty of the program.
“Oh, to see their little faces when they receive the gifts is very special,” she said. “Their first question is almost always, ‘Is this for me?’ and then it’s ‘Do I get to keep it?’ We always let them and the parents know the bags are provided through the generosity of the Lions Club.”
Russell said the Sedalia Lions Club primarily focuses on children’s needs and donates about $50,000 back to the Sedalia community every year. Bigger fundraising events include the annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, a Crop and Shop event, and a Figure 8 Car Scramble.
Proceeds help purchase hearing aids for adults and children, eyeglasses and shoes for children, as well as items for the Bothwell care bags. The club also makes donations to several local organizations, including Child Safe of Central Missouri, the Embassy, Community Santa, the Salvation Army, Sedalia Youth Basketball Association, and many more.
“A child has no choice under which circumstances they are born,” Russell said. “If we can help make their situation better or easier, we like to try and do that.”
Williams, who has worked her entire career at Bothwell for 31 years, is humbled by how giving the Sedalia community is to the hospital and how faithful the Sedalia Lions Club has been to the pediatric population.
“It’s a great service, and we are fortunate to have their support,” Williams said. “We’re very grateful, and I know the kids and their families are grateful too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.