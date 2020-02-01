Improved communication, collaboration and trust between the Pettis County Ambulance District and Bothwell Regional Health Center means better patient care for area residents.
PCAD EMS Chief Eric Dirck said when the district was formed in 2013 ideas were brought to the table and “put in a bucket and shook out” to get to the best ones. One that stuck was reestablishing relationships with everyone in the health care arena, especially the hospital.
“It’s critical to patient care to keep our lines of communication open,” Dirck said. “We have worked really hard at establishing and improving relationships with hospital leadership even through a number of changes. Better communication has been the biggest and most essential difference to our success.”
Dirck said that due to PCAD’s “command structure” there also is a clear understanding of hierarchy between the two organizations, which naturally creates better relationships and mutual respect.
“Our battalion chief knows the department heads at the hospital and vice versa,” he said. “We’ve built our staff and reputation and they know they can trust us without micromanaging us.”
According to Dirck, new Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman has been integral to improving a team mentality in recent months by inviting him and other PCAD staff to attend monthly Emergency Department meetings.
“Lori opened up a seat for us, which is fantastic,” he said. “Now their staff is aware of what we are doing in regard to changes or training, and we hear what they’re doing and what their needs, wants, problems, or challenges are. We can all be part of the problem-solving effort.”
Bothwell’s recent certification as a Level III acute stroke-ready hospital means increased collaboration between PCAD and the Emergency Department.
“Our district is mandated to follow just three state protocols, one of which is that stroke victims must be taken to a certified stroke center,” Dirck said. “Before Bothwell’s certification, that meant going to Warrensburg, which is at best 30 minutes away. That’s a very long time when at every passing minute, brain cells are dying.”
Education and training is another area where PCAD has made improvements with Bothwell’s help.
“Bothwell staff has been fabulous about getting us connected again to the American Heart Association (AHA) as a certifying agency,” Dirck said. “Some of our people have been trained by Bothwell folks to become AHA certified instructors so we can in turn train the rest of our people.”
According to Dirck, before the district was formed the relationship between ambulance services and the hospital was strained and disjointed.
“Six and half years ago we were just a transport service,” Dirck said. “Now, we’re a team and everyone is playing from the same rule book. We have missions that are collaborative and synergistic — to provide definitive care as soon as possible.”
Having a Bothwell CEO who is familiar with emergency medical services and medical care as a surgical nurse has been the tipping point for improvements in the organization’s relationships.
“I can’t say enough good things about Lori,” Dirck said. “It’s refreshing, like a breath of fresh air. Never in all my years have I had this good of a relationship with a local hospital. It’s really nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.