Kim Lyne will continue to serve the residents of Pettis County after winning reelection for a third term as treasurer. Lyne defeated challenger Vlad Warsawski in Tuesday’s Primary Election receiving 5,767 votes (85.86%).
Warsawski received 950 votes or 14.14% of the total votes cast in unofficial election results reported Tuesday night.
Both Lyne and Warsawski ran as Republican candidates. No Democrat candidates ran for office for treasurer during the primary, meaning Lyne will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 General Election.
“I want to thank everyone for all of their support and for entrusting me with the Office of Treasurer for the next four years,” Lyne said via email following the returns. “I am honored to be able to continue my service to the citizens of Pettis County. I am truly blessed to be able to hold this office and will continue working hard for Pettis County.”
Lyne has served the residents of Pettis County for 19 years working for the Sheriff’s Office, the Road and Bridge Department and for the last eight years as treasurer. In her position, Lyne is responsible to account in the proper funds for the revenues and expenditures of the County. Other duties of the office include making sure state reports are filed timely, maintaining the County School fund and investing the county’s money.
Lyne told the Democrat in July, “As your Pettis County Treasurer it is my responsibility to make certain that every penny is accounted for and that your tax dollars are handled with care.
“In my time in office, the County has had more aggressive Bank Depository bids, which has resulted in more financial services, no fees and higher rates of interest being paid to the County,” she continued. “I have expanded our investments to include the MOSIP program which has resulted in higher returns on investments.”
Lyne added she has recently implemented the Pettis County Unclaimed Funds portal for citizens to utilize. She explained the goal is to get taxpayers their unclaimed money, if they have any, before she submits the funds to the State of Missouri.
“I am always looking for ways to improve the Treasurer’s office,” Lyne commented. “As your Treasurer, it has always been and will continue to be my priority to make certain your tax dollars are safely invested and securely protected.”
Warsawski is employed in the Pettis County Clerk’s office. As a first-time candidate for a Pettis County elected office, Warsawski said he plans to continue to serve Pettis County despite his loss.
“I would like to thank every person who came out and voted in this election,” Warsawski told the Democrat via text. “It was an honor to be a part of this journey and to participate in a local election as a candidate for county treasurer.
“Regardless of what happens with the results of this election I know it is God’s will and I will be happy with the results,” he continued. “I am still looking forward to contributing, serving and giving back to this community in many other ways.”
