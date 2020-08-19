Editor’s note: The Democrat will be publishing articles about Pettis County’s school districts and their plans for the 2020-21 school year in upcoming editions.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of schools statewide in mid-March, education didn’t stop. Students were asked to learn through distance learning with Chromebooks, laptops and, in some cases, cellphones.
For many teachers, learning how to convey their curriculum and lesson plans in such a manner was a learning experience for them as well.
The staff of the La Monte R-IV School District has spent much of their spring and summer learning new and alternative methods to help their students navigate distance learning should the need arise.
The district plans to begin four-day weeks Aug. 25 as it returns for the start of the year.
“We are planning to begin the year with students coming to school, but we are working during our beginning of the year professional development days to develop Google classrooms that will be utilized in the classroom so students will be prepared if we will need to do distance learning,” La Monte Elementary Principal Amber Knoernschild said via email. “Our plan has two levels in person and distance learning due to our already shortened school week.
“We have been working to create hybrid plans for kids that include in-person and distance learning, especially for our high school students,” she added, “We have a few elementary families that have opted to utilize a virtual program and a few others that will be home-schooling.”
Knoernschild, who also serves as the district’s director of special education, said the administration and staff are working to create the most normal school year while still keeping the health and safety of the students in mind as the most important part of every decision made.
She complimented all the staff, explaining most of them have completed many hours of professional development over the summer to help them learn about Google classroom and virtual learning.
“Our biggest hurdle will be students’ ability to have internet access and devices,” Knoernschild noted. “We are not a 1-1 school district (meaning every student has a personal computer) so that limits their abilities to give each student a device and even if they had the device some of our students do not have internet access because of the location of their home there isn’t a provider or financial reasons.”
Keeping students in school in-person is a goal for La Monte but as with other schools, it is dependent on the cases of COVID-19 and the recommendations from medical officials including the Pettis County Health Center.
Knoernschild explained, “Masks will be required when social distancing cannot be used so in small groups or walking in the hallways. Our teachers have done an amazing job of creating spaces in the room that when students are working independently or having whole group instruction they will not need masks.”
This is the first year the district will utilize a four-day week. Administrators plan to use Mondays when school is not in session for extra cleaning and sanitizing but also for teaching opportunities.
“Lesson introductions through Google classroom, Facebook posts, and Zoom meetings will be included so that teachers can use different distance learning tools and then follow up with the students to see what areas we need to improve upon when instructing them to use the tools or which students do not have the capability of participating at home.
“We are working together as a staff to create a safe learning environment for everyone,” she added. “We will work to keep you informed and answer your questions.”
Individuals with questions can call the district’s central office at 660-3437-5439.
