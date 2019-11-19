In business, people matter. Both as customers and employees the manner in which a person is treated says much about a business and its success.
Rob Lamm learned the lesson of how to treat people early in life and it is a major reason LammTech has been a success for 20 years.
The IT service provider founded by Lamm in 1999 offers network management, user help desk services, backup and disaster recovery, vendor management, IT policy creation and management and cyber security threat assessment and remediation to its customers.
“Many offer the same services,” Lamm said. “What sets us apart is our people, processes, and culture.
“Our core values are loyalty, commitment, integrity and learning — it’s in our genetic makeup,” he continued. “From first day of hiring our staff live this. They may not be able to recite it but their daily actions reflect it always. Actions speak louder than words.”
LammTech wasn’t Lamm’s first entry in the business world; he described himself as someone who “always had an entrepreneurial spirit.”
“My earlier businesses were good ideas but like so many other young business startups, lacked strategy and business plans,” he added.
In the early ‘90s, Lamm went to work for a friend in Kansas City who had joined two partners and formed an IT business serving banks.
“Starting as an entry-level technician and grasping every bit of knowledge I could about that business I advanced through the ranks,” Lamm said. “Toward the end of my tenure with that organization I was leading educational workshops on how to build startup IT businesses.”
He found himself traveling throughout the United States and Canada when he wasn’t teaching in Kansas City. According to Lamm, the travel became tiring and he missed being at home. He decided it was time to return to Sedalia. Shortly thereafter he married his wife, Lisa, and began the process of launching what is today LammTech.
Throughout the last two decades, Lamm has seen changes in the business.
“Tangible product sales started as the main revenue source for revenue in the late ’80s through the early ’90s,” he said. “Through the ’90s a shift began when business owners realized that hardware was becoming commoditized and margins for product sales began to shrink.
“Working in Kansas City, I was fortunate to work for a firm that focused on delivering services rather than product, although product sales were still significant. We spent a great deal of time even then, working on service delivery and efficiencies.”
According to Lamm, the second game-changer is his staff.
“Because of our laser focus on customer service, while technical acumen is extremely important, even more important for us is the ability for our teams to effectively communicate with our clients and empathize with their support issues and resolve it in a manner that is consistent with our core values,” Lamm commented. “Even in the busiest times, our teams find times to smile. That permeates to the clients’ users and forges a longstanding relationship built on trust and respect.”
A vast majority of Lamm’s staff grew up in and around Pettis County. Lamm said Sedalia is no doubt a manufacturing community and as he was growing up, local career options were either farming or working at a manufacturer. Today’s students have more options, according to Lamm, who encourages them to find their passion and remain true to their beliefs.
“From an educational perspective, take all the business and accounting classes you can,” Lamm advises those interested in the business field. “Then, of course, if you have a passion for technology, find what interests you and you’re good at – and go for it.”
Beyond its contributions to the local business community, LammTech also gives back through sponsorships in the community including Team SCREAM, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri, Center for Human Services, Lions Club events, Paul Klover Soccer Association, American Heart Association, Liberty Center Association for the Arts, Missouri Veterans Home, Alzheimer’s Association, Missouri State Fair Foundation, C.A.C.T.U.S., Food Bank of Central Missouri, and the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre.
For those considering a business start-up, Lamm suggests having a strategic plan and a business plan. Talk to a banker, accountant, and other business owners – and listen.
“Emotional decisions usually end badly,” he cautioned. “If the numbers don’t add up they’ll tell you.”
Lamm said he has seen people sink their retirement into a great idea and then lose it all, usually because it was there were no plans.
Some other risks include trying to grow too fast, changes in the competitive landscape, trying to be a jack of all trades but master of none, and the ever-changing economy.
“For me the greatest reward is having staff that have grown over the years from leaving school, advancing in their careers, buying homes and having families,” Lamm said. “That’s my measure of success. I hope that I have contributed in some way to that.”
