2020 marks a milestone year in the history of women’s rights: it has been a century since women were given the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920.
The League of Women Voters of Sedalia-Pettis County will highlight the progress of women in male-dominated fields in a special program Feb. 11.
“Look where we have come from,” league member Myrna Ragar said Thursday. “We have come so far but we still have a long way to go.
“So many women have such interesting stories, each one has to tell in getting where they are today,” Ragar continued. “It is really interesting and I don’t think people realize the stories they have.”
The event, “150 Years of Women’s History in 75 Minutes,” will feature six women guest speakers who are succeeding in male-dominated occupations.
Presenters include Anne Kyle Pastor of Broadway Presbeyterian and Christ and Trinity Lutheran churches; Executive Director of Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County Jessica Craig; State Fair Community College criminal justice instructor Cendy Harrell-Carson; Editor of the Sedalia Democrat Nicole Cooke; Katy Trail Community Health CEO Chris Stewart; and a representative from Whiteman Air Force Base.
A tribute to Esther Ellison, founder of the League of Women Voters of Sedalia-Pettis County, and Hazel Palmer is planned. Palmer, who died in 2002, was one of the first women to serve as a judge in Pettis County, according to event organizer Kathleen Boswell. Ellison, who founded the league’s local chapter in 1970, will be represented by her daughter Dee Cain.
Boswell added there will be a large display of posters and archives focusing on the history of the suffrage movement.
“What is amazing to me is it took women almost 50 years to get the right to vote and they did it all without social media that we depend on so much now,” Boswell commented. “They did this all on sheer willpower and determination.”
A portion of the film, “Iron Jawed Angels,” will be shown at the event. The film discusses the suffrage movement and the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Both Boswell and Ragar said they feel the public will be well informed on the progress of women throughout history in the workplace well as what still needs to be done.
Ragar recalled while as a student in high school in the 1950s, she was not allowed to take drafting classes. When asked why she was told it was because “girls would be too much of a distraction for the boys in the class.”
“Fortunately, my professors at Warrensburg were understanding and realized when I took drafting there I didn’t have the opportunity to do so in high school,” Ragar noted. “We have made progress since then but there is still much to be done – we still can’t get the Equal Rights Amendment passed after efforts and years of trying.”
150 Years of Women’s History in 75 Minutes is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Thompson Conference Center at State Fair Community College. The event is free and open to the public.
