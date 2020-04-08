With stay-at-home orders being implemented across the country, many small businesses have been forced to temporarily shut their doors including many in Sedalia.
The Venue, Bodyworks Day Spa and Charlotte’s Country Ruffle are among the many businesses in Sedalia that have temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bodyworks Owner Pam Vaught said her businesses decided to temporarily close March 16.
“Ours is very hands-on business,” Vaught said. “Every service we do we are touching people. We felt it was in the best interest of not only the general public, our customers and clients, but also in the best interest of our staff and their families.”
Vaught said the business will reopen when it is announced it is safe to do so, which could mean it could reopen in phases.
“It’s very, very hard on business,” she explained. “We are now into our third week of no real sustained income and no end in sight to that. Fortunately, the majority of our staff is able to draw unemployment.”
Vaught said while the spa is closed individuals can still support the business by buying gift certificates online or ordering a retail item over the phone.
“Mostly with retail we have people that will come pick it up,” she said. “We’ll bring it out to them or set it on a table just inside our door where they can pick up a product at a scheduled time... Retail has been the biggest part of any income that we have at this point. It’s not huge but it’s helpful and we appreciate people supporting us.”
Vaught said staff members are anxious to get back to work when it is safe.
“They’re all very much people people and they miss the interaction with their regular clientele,” Vaught said.
Bodyworks Day Spa can be contacted at 660-620-5592 or www.bodyworksdayspa.net.
Charlotte’s Country Ruffle also temporarily closed about a month ago. Owner Charlotte Edwards allows customers to place orders by calling the store or sending Facebook messages. She then has the items ready at the store to help bring in some income.
“It has just taken me to 98% of my income has gone away for the most part but luckily I had put some funds aside to renovate the outside of my building and my parking lot,” Edwards said. “I’m just pulling from those funds and putting the renovations on hold temporarily. After the dust settles we’ll see how much is left if I can proceed with my renovations or not.”
Edwards said she is “just trying to keep a real positive attitude” and is looking at the situation as a “gift of time” which she never really felt like she had much of. To make the most of it Edwards has been going to the shop during the afternoons and making Christmas wreaths with supplies she has on hand.
“I’ve been kind of blown away with how sweet people have been with sending little messages that they know it’s tough for me but they're rooting for me,” she said. “They want to assure me that they will be back to do business after this is all over...
“I’ve had the privilege of having my store close to 32 years now so I’ve built a lot of good relationships up,” she continued. “I feel good that my folks will still come back to me.”
Charlotte’s Country Ruffle can be reached at 660-826-9997 or www.facebook.com/charlottescountryruffle.
While some businesses can still sell items or gift certificates, that is not the case for everyone including The Venue in downtown Sedalia. Owner Michelle Quattlebaum said she has rescheduled all events booked through June.
“I just wasn't booking new couples this year so that I could keep it open…” she said. “Just financially if they cancel their wedding or reschedule it for a later date then their rent isn't due. If I’m not booking new events and their rent isn't coming in, my worry is how am I supposed to keep the doors open for weddings in the future?”
Quattlebaum explained she has been keeping in contact with other area venues.
“We’re all trying to decide how are we supposed to do a business standpoint of it, but also have emotion towards the couples?” she said. “If all of June has to reschedule, you can’t reschedule next year all with June. You’re missing out on an entire month of income.”
Quattlebaum said the worst part has been the emotions that go along with it.
“I’m calling brides and they can’t even talk to you because they’re crying so much,” she said. “I’ve spoken to a lot of moms instead.”
Quattlebaum has applied for a small business grant offered by the federal government but does not know what will happen with it. Individuals also pay in advance for their use of The Venue as well.
“I just have barely enough to get through utilities and stuff for the next two months but then after that then the rent will start coming for future weddings,” she said. “I’m like scraping by my teeth but I think if everyone could just follow the rules (dealing with COVID-19) this would be done so much faster...
“People really need to think of their local businesses in their town and the second all of this is over if you can spend, go spend there,” she continued. “We just need to keep the town afloat and everyone just needs to work together.”
The Venue can be contacted at 660-281-1662 or thevenuesedalia.com.
