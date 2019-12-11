Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced 31 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 in the Academy gymnasium.
The 108th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 1 to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Jan. 6.
Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
Local graduates include:
Micah G. Bennett, of Versailles, assigned to Troop C, Zone 2, North St. Louis County.
Michael Frazier-Hires, of Sedalia, assigned to Troop C, Zone 4, South St. Louis County.
Olivia G. Imhoff, of Boonville, assigned to Troop F, Zone 9, Montgomery County.
Shelby W. Wulser, of Concordia, assigned to Zone C, Zone 1, North St. Louis County.
