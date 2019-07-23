Banking options for Pettis County residents will soon expand with the announcement of Wood & Huston Bank opening locations in Sedalia this fall.
Former state Rep. Matt Boatright has been named Sedalia/Pettis County Market President. Sedalia’s Wood & Huston Banking Center will be at 3400 W. Broadway Blvd. until construction of a brand new banking center is completed at 10th Street and Winchester Drive. Work is underway on remodeling the first facility including the addition of drive-up banking windows for customers.
The Winchester location, when open, will operate as a full-service banking center providing what Boatright described as “sophisticated financial and banking services in the bank, at the drive-thru, through ATMs and video tellers, electronic banking and mobile devices, however you want it 24 hours a day.”
Boatright said they are looking at an opening in late August or early September for the Broadway facility.
“Sedalia and Pettis County are dynamic and growing communities with a real need for personal banking,” Boatright said. “I believe Sedalia will see us as a true trusted advisor, pioneering in the delivery of our service; driven, accountable, reliable and efficient.
“... We look forward to delivering extraordinary customer experiences every single day and believe we have assembled a great team of uniquely talented individuals to allow our customers to feel the difference the moment they walk in our doors.”
Sedalia Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page will serve as the branch manager/universal banker and will later serve in mortgage loans. Page has previous experience working in Marshall for Wood & Huston. Susan Houston will serve as commercial loan secretary/processor.
Mariah Walker and Haleigh Carson round out the team at the new facility. Both will serve as universal bankers and will assist customers with new accounts and banking transactions. Boatright said the Sedalia facilities will have the full support of the Wood & Huston team in Marshall who will “stand ready to provide any additional support and assistance as needed.”
Wood & Huston Bank was founded in Marshall in 1874. Joseph Huston Jr. and William Wood first started a trading and transportation business in Arrow Rock along the Santé Fe Trail. This business foundation would later grow and become a new bank in Saline County, according to Boatright.
“Today, the fifth generation of Hustons actively engage in the daily operations of the bank well-known for its local, personal service and banking expertise. ‘We help make dreams come true every, single, day,’” Boatright continued.
The firm has additional branches in Cape Girardeau, Higginsville, Jackson, Springfield and West Plains.
What sets Wood & Huston apart, according to Boatright, is the firm's approach to banking.
“The team approach to delivery of service is not normal at many financial institutions but sets Wood & Huston apart,” Boatright noted. “The more corporate banks have become, the less personal they feel in providing customer services.
“I know Wood & Huston will be great for Sedalia and Sedalia will be great for Wood & Huston Bank.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.