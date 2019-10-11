Pettis County Western Commissioner Jim Marcum has announced he plans to run for re-election in 2020.
Marcum, a Republican, made the announcement Friday afternoon during the Pettis County Pachyderm Club meeting at Best Western State Fair Inn. He was first elected in 2012. He owns two local businesses, Marcum’s Landscaping Stones and Nursery and Marcum Hauling.
“I’ve been here for 46 years doing business and the way I’ve built businesses, making good deals with proper expenses, making safer conditions for our workers has led to smoother roads for our citizens and has brought trust for the county highway department,” Marcum said during his remarks. “Feeling the county is ready to expand and turn into a great area to draw manufacturing, I feel my record on being honest and getting requests done, it’s a good platform to help in announcing I’m going to run again for western commissioner,” he said to applause.
Marcum’s announcement came during his presentation about the county’s progress this year, mainly related to the Road and Bridge Department. He told the Democrat after the meeting that developing the regrading process for chip and seal work and experimenting with rubber in chip and seal are two county accomplishments he is proud to be part of.
Through the chip and seal process, road workers use a large tiller machine to grind up county roads. The material is then injected with a plastic polymer to harden it.
The county also used the process when helping the City of Sedalia with repairs on Winchester Drive this summer.
“It’s making the roadbed twice as stable to hold up to heavy truck traffic,” he said of the regrading process.
The Pettis County Commission has been working for three years on a project that recycles old tires to be used as part of a chip and seal mixture. The commission has partnered with Missouri S&T in Rolla to help with research as they work to find the best mixture ratio for repairing roads.
Marcum said he has 46 years of road construction experience but that he’s still learning new techniques through his work with the county.
If elected to a third term, Marcum said he’d like to continue a few projects including working on establishing a truck route around Northeast Sedalia, the regrind process and recycling rubber for road use. He’d also like to see the central 911 dispatch up and running soon.
“I’m passionate about our county,” he told the Democrat. “I love living here, I love seeing us grow, and I want to be part of that.”
