Car insurance is one of the most important factors in owning a car. Not maintaining adequate coverage can have lifelong consequences for the uninsured.
The State of Missouri requires all car owners to carry both liability and uninsured motorist coverage, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. The minimum level of coverage required by state law is $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury and $10,000 per accident for property.
Drivers and motor vehicle owners each have responsibilities concerning insurance coverage.
According to the Department of Revenue website, it is illegal to drive a vehicle in Missouri without automobile liability insurance. The driver must show proof of insurance to any law enforcement official upon request, or a traffic ticket may be issued to the driver. Three things may occur for failing to show proof of insurance:
• The court will send the conviction to the Driver License Bureau. The conviction will be entered on the driver’s driving record and four points will be assessed. It only takes eight points within 18 months to lose your driving privilege in Missouri.
• The court may enter an order of supervision. This order is sent to the Driver License Bureau so the driver can be monitored to ensure automobile liability insurance is being maintained.
• The court may enter an order suspending the driver’s license for failing to show proof of insurance. This order is sent to the Driver License Bureau, at which time the driver is notified of the suspension of his or her driver’s license.
Missouri residents must show proof of insurance when registering a motor vehicle or renewing their license plates. All motor vehicle owners must also keep proof of insurance in their vehicle(s).
At any time during the period of vehicle registration in Missouri, the Driver License Bureau may request that a vehicle owner show proof of insurance. If the vehicle owner cannot provide proof of insurance, a driver’s license suspension is imposed.
According to American Family Insurance Agent Ahrazue Wilt, the minimum of $10,000 is not recommended as sufficient coverage in most cases as the cost to replace most vehicles is more than that amount, and repair bills are also costly.
“The minimum policy we sell is $25,000, and that is still not enough as most cars are well over that amount if they are totaled,” Wilt said. “The minimum we advise is $50,000 in coverage.”
Wilt commented that many vehicle owners who her agency covers purchase $100,000 in coverage, which is a good package. Still, others are opting for $250,000, which is considered the best option for liability coverage.
While this year is anything but ordinary because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans face difficult decisions regarding their finances. Lapses in insurance coverage should not be a place to try to cut corners.
“Letting your auto insurance lapse during this difficult time of pandemic can have negative effects far into the future,” Wilt said. “The insurance database keeps track of your past coverage. Any lapse in auto coverage puts you into a high-risk rate category once you decide to buy coverage again.”
Wilt said, “Most insurance companies assume you are still driving even though you were not covered and will charge you ‘high risk’ rates for the first six months that you are back with them. The good news is that after six months of continuous coverage, many companies will take you out of the high-risk category and your rates will go down again.”
