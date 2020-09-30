As hunters gear up for the upcoming hunting seasons, the Missouri Department of Conservation is working to make sure hunters are aware of some changes in the permit process this year.
Mark Miller, a Conservation Educator in the Sedalia MDC office, said one of the biggest changes during this year’s hunting season deals with landowner permits. This year, no-cost or reduced-cost landowner permits can be obtained by landowners after submitting their property using the Landowner Permit Application.
“It’s kind of quite a deal,” Miller said. “In the past, you basically just had to apply for the landowner permit. There wasn’t a whole lot of proof that you had to supply to get the landowner permit. There were some regulations there that you had to know. If you killed a deer and used that permit, then they would check on you after the fact, but you really didn't have to do anything before you got the permit.
“That’s really changed this year,” he added. “This year, you have to have all of your land registered before you can actually apply for the permit.”
One reason for this change was individuals were falsifying information to get landowner permits.
“We at the Missouri Department of Conservation know that the vast majority of hunters try to obey the laws, try to do the right thing, want to do the right,” Miller said. “It’s just like anything else, there’s those few there that try to skirt the edges and don’t do things that are quite right.
“It is the onus of every hunter to make sure that they understand the regulations, know the regulations and abide by the regulations,” he continued. “In other words, they talk about ignorance of the law not being an excuse. So you really need to understand what the regulations are. We answer questions every day of people that are trying to figure out exactly what they can and can’t do. We’re happy to answer those questions.”
With deer season beginning Nov. 15, Miller said the sooner individuals apply for their permits, the better.
“One of the things we’re really worried about is if people drag their feet in doing this and want to get it done the week before deer season, we’re going to have a lot of work and a lot of people are going to be upset,” Miller said.
There are two ways to apply: online or a paper form. Individuals can print the form at home and mail or bring it to the office or have the forms mailed to them. Hunters can also purchase permits through the department’s app. Miller advised printed forms take longer to input and the online form is the fastest.
The amount of acreage required to qualify for one of these permits has changed as well. This year, landowners must own at least 20 contiguous acres of land instead of the five acres previously required. This change deals with the minimum habitat requirements for each species, according to Office Manager Andrea Thierfelder.
“There was also considerable public input into this process and they said that the majority of the respondents believed 20 acres was an appropriate number to qualify for no-cost permits,” she explained. “It had to do a lot with the habitat requirements for deer and turkeys specifically.”
Miller said the department has a 2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, which can be found at the office or most sporting goods stores in the area.
Miller also advised individuals to be able to hunt safely, including understanding the regulations for each area if they are hunting on public land. Gun safety is another area to focus on.
“Obviously, gun safety and safety is one of the paramount things that we always preach,” Miller said. “The basic rules of firearms; always point your muzzle in a safe direction, know what your target is and what’s beyond it. Remember that you can’t get that bullet back and you need to know that you are responsible for it until it comes to rest. It’s your responsibility as a hunter to make sure that when you fire that bullet, it comes to rest in a safe spot.”
For more information about landowner permits, visit https://bit.ly/30gV6Va. The Sedalia MDC office is at 2000 S. Limit Ave. and can be contacted at 660-530-5500.
