Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick made a campaign appearance at the Pettis County Republican Headquarters Tuesday afternoon.
Fitzpatrick, who is seeking his first full term as treasurer, told a gathering of supporters it is important especially in the Nov. 3 General Election, to “make sure we get people to go vote — we can’t take that for granted…there is a need to not stop halfway down the ballot after President Trump and Gov. (Mike) Parson, we have to continue to vote for Lt. Gov. (Mike) Kehoe, Secretary (Jay) Ashcroft and Attorney General (Eric) Schmidt.
“There are a number of good candidates in both the house and countywide,” Fitzpatrick continued. “If we don’t do that (vote Republican), then it is going to be a very long night on Nov. 3.”
Fitzpatrick is also running for office this November. Appointed by Parson as the state treasurer in December 2018, this is Fitzpatrick’s first time seeking election as treasurer.
Fitzpatrick told the Democrat prior to his remarks he is proud of the work he has done since his appointment.
“We have worked hard to do the right thing for the people of Missouri,” Fitzpatrick noted. “The office has become less political than a lot of people think it is. I see myself as the watchdog and custodian of the state’s funds.”
He explained that at times, state government becomes a siloed entity where each department works for the benefit of its needs. Fitzpatrick said he and his office are working to break down those barriers to help better serve the citizens of Missouri.
“It’s my job to see that the payments being made are coming from the appropriate funds pursuant to the appropriations the state legislature makes,” he told the Democrat.
As an example, he explained his work with the Department of Social Services to cross-reference the treasurer’s list of unclaimed property against the list of people who owed unpaid child support. He said they created a system that returns money to families who are owed that unpaid child support. As a result, more than $3 million in unclaimed property payments have been made to those families who are owed child support.
“That just one example of how everyone working together and not being their own little fiefdom has benefited others,” Fitzpatrick said. “I take transparency and that responsibility to the taxpayers very seriously and we will continue to work hard to promote transparency not only in our office but across state government and across local governments in our state.”
Fitzpatrick mentioned a second example of his fiscal responsibility to the state that happened as a result of the date for tax filing being moved from April 15 to July. According to Fitzpatrick, it created a tax flow issue where some suggested not mailing out tax refunds out during the period.
“I was able to work across the aisle to find a way to use cash from another place in the treasury to find a way to pay out those refunds so Missourians had access to their refund money sooner when they needed it,” he commented. “That saved the state an extra 9% in interest and also and that got an extra $250 million to those individuals three months earlier than had we waited to send the refunds.”
Fitzpatrick commented the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding has been important to local governments and the counties that received $521 million in funding through the program. Fitzpatrick explained his office has played an important role in answering questions for the counties as they continue to facilitate the transfer of those funds at the local level until the whole process is over at the end of the year.
As treasurer, Fitzpatrick manages Missouri’s $20 billion in annual state revenues, directs its banking services and oversees its $6.5 billion investment portfolio.
In his introduction of Fitzpatrick, state Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, described Fitzpatrick as a “trusty and worthy individual who is not a politician but someone who has common sense and who works for the citizens of the state.”
Fitzpatrick admitted since taking office in January 2019, it has been a challenging year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but pledged his commitment to continue to be transparent while continuing to work for Missourians if reelected.
