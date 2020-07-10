A local online women’s clothing boutique has opened a storefront in Cole Camp while a new Sedalia frozen yogurt shop has announced its grand opening date.
Olive & Finch Boutique
An online Sedalia boutique has opened a new Cole Camp storefront.
Olive & Finch Boutique has been a popular place for Pettis County women to purchase clothing via its VIP Facebook group since it was started a few years ago. It briefly had an in-person location on West Broadway Boulevard but that closed last fall.
In March, the small business was sold to Alyssa Oelrichs, of Cole Camp. She said she had previously considered opening her own boutique but when she saw the former owners were selling Olive & Finch, she “jumped on it.”
“I just love helping other women feel comfortable in clothing and help them find what they’re comfortable wearing. I just like fashion,” she said.
Just a few months later, Oelrichs has opened a storefront for Olive & Finch at 512 W. Main St. in Cole Camp. It hosted a grand opening on the Fourth of July.
Olive & Finch offers women’s clothing in all sizes plus a few girl’s options, accessories, jewelry and shoes. Oelrichs said she tries to hit every age group with her clothing offerings.
“Sometimes I let them (customers) help me choose what they like or don’t like to get a sense of style,” she said. “Other times, I do follow a boutique hub group on Facebook that boutique owners can be in and they show all the trends so I go by that a lot too.”
The store is open only on weekends for now from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Oelrichs said she will continue selling items in the boutique’s Facebook group, Olive & Finch Boutique VIP, and hopes to launch a website in the future.
For more information, visit facebook.com/oliveandfinchboutique.
Twisted Spoon
An upcoming local frozen yogurt shop has set a grand opening date.
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17 at Twisted Spoon, 991 Winchester Dr., which will be followed by the business’ grand opening at noon.
Owner Andrew Poteet previously told the Democrat that Twisted Spoon is a business unique to Sedalia that he designed from the ground up. It is not a franchise but rather is entirely local.
“In Sedalia, there seems to be a limited number of options for desserts and hang out spots to congregate have fun,” Poteet said in June. “I wanted to provide an alternative place to have good food, good dessert, congregate as a community.”
The business will offer self-serve frozen yogurt, milkshakes, smoothies, baked goods and a “large menu” of coffee options. Poteet said there will be vegan options available. According to the business’ website, all flavors will be gluten-free and trans-fat-free along with lactose-free options.
Twisted Spoon will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit Twisted Spoon’s new website at twistedspoon.co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.