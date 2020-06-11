A new family, farm and home center will be opening in Sedalia next month and will offer a large variety of products.
Family Center Farm & Home will be opening in Sedalia in July in the former Kmart building at 1400 S. Limit Ave. The Sedalia location will be the company’s seventh with other stores in Harrisonville, Kansas, Butler, St. Joseph, Rolla, and Ozark.
Founded in 1965, Family Center Farm & Home “offers customers more diverse products and services than other traditional ‘big box’ stores” and “lives up to the moniker ‘The Everything Store,’” according to its website.
“Myself and my brother and my dad are owners,” Corporate Manager Blake Mills explained. “It was started by my grandfather Vernon Walker in 1965. We’re a full-fledged farm and home store that’s evolved a lot over the years from a true hardcore farm and home store to now to more, still taking care of that farmer and everything but it’s more the core farmer and then that urban or hobby farmer to it.”
Mills explained the stores expanded to offer items for the whole family from housewares to toys to clothing, boots, and lots of different foods. The stores are also full-service power equipment dealers. Family Center services everything it sells and will have a full-service shop and parts department at the Sedalia location.
“We’ll stock over 100 craft sodas that people really like,” Mills said. “Lots of jams and jellies that you can’t find other places. Then just overall we strive for clean, nice stores that have great customer service. That’s what we’re always trying to give that I don’t think you find everywhere anymore in the retail setting.”
Mills explained the business experienced growth over the last couple of years with its core products that drive customers, leading them to Sedalia. The Sedalia location will be similar to the store's other locations, according to Mills.
“We take pride in having the largest nuts and bolts and widget set, kind of the fix-it set, that will be in the entire area,” he said. “Then our parts department and then just we always want new, fun, different things that you don’t find at your other retailers as well.
“We’re setting it with a very large selection of boots, clothing and apparel,” Mills continued. “A large selection of Purina feed here. We feel like that’s going to be a really big thing for us. Then we’ll also just have the overall just anything and everything else that we’ve got and fix-it type of things. That’s really proven to bring this essential.”
Mills said getting the store ready and open during the COVID-19 pandemic has been “very unique” and the store is about five weeks behind because of shipping issues.
“We thought we were going to be in a really good place,” Mills said. “Due to shipping, our shelving actually was the big one, it came out of Ohio and they weren’t deemed essential. The shelving was quite a delay. We’ve made it smaller for this (COVID-19), we usually pull from other stores, and we did a much smaller group to set it up just due to travel and everything.”
Mills said many of the products have come in although some have still not arrived.
“We usually try to open with everything perfect and we’re going to have some holes there just due to the coronavirus shortage of products in different areas...” he said.
“It’ll really probably be a different opening for us because we’re not going to make a big deal out of it. We’re going to kind of open,” he continued. “Also it will be different for us just because we may have some large areas that just don’t have product in it due to COVID-19.”
Mills said the business is excited to be in Sedalia and to get involved in the community.
“We’re already a member of the chamber,” he said. “We enjoy being involved in the local events and local clubs, things along those lines. We’re just excited to be here and find some great employees and great people in Sedalia. We think it will be a really good fit for us.”
