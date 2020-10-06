A rather new non-denominational church is specializing in ministering to the “broken” and will host a revival this month featuring ministers from different Sedalia and area churches.
Chad and Ivory Jamerson pastor New Life Church Ministries on East Broadway Boulevard. Chad Jamerson said Monday afternoon, the church is about four years old. Before obtaining the current building, members held services at the Hotel Bothwell, Holiday Inn and the Salvation Army. The group recently acquired its own space at the former LifePointe Church building and has been there since March.
Jamerson said he calls New Life the “church of the broken.”
“We are all broken at some point, in some fashion,” he noted. “But there are some who are a little more broken than others. So, probably 70% of our church has been incarcerated at one point, addicted to alcohol or drugs or some form of substance.
“We’re just a church who welcomes any and everybody,” he continued. “That’s something that most people feel when they come into the building. They feel welcome.”
The church also has an emergency food bank for those in need.
“We’ve had several single mothers call us up and (we) deliver boxes to their homes,” Jamerson explained. “We have clothes available and we’re getting ready to open up a café”
The café will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and will offer coffee, tea, all-natural smoothies and juices. Jamerson added they plan to use the café as an “outreach tool.”
New Life is a partner of Powerhouse Ministries in Marshall, which specializes in ministering to fathers. Jamerson teaches a fatherhood class and conflict resolution class each week.
“(It’s) dealing with fathers, absentee fathers who just could be getting out of prison or estranged for whatever reason,” he said. “We have a lawyer on staff as well, who works with child support to help them.”
The church is involved in mission work in Africa, which is led by Rick Tolliver, pastor of evangelism and outreach.
“New Life Ministries is the base of that outreach,” Tolliver noted. “I am the director of that entire African project.”
Tolliver added they are planning a mission trip to Africa in January and anyone is welcome to go along.
“That’s going to be a dynamic move of God,” he said. It’s just really exciting and we may have a little table at the revival with some information about it.”
New Life will host its first revival at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 19-23.
“It’s really going to be an awesome time because I’ve reached out to several pastors in the community and a few outside the community,” Jamerson said. “Typically, a revival, usually somebody comes in from out of state or not generally from the area …
“But God told us to do this differently,” he continued. “To invite people from the community, other pastors from the community.”
Pastors speaking during the revival are: Monday, Apostle Cass Johnson with Life Church in Collinsville, Illinois, and Pastor Ed Spencer with Discover Church in Sedalia; Tuesday, Pastor Shawnacy Johnson with Bibleway Church in Jefferson City, and Pastor Stuart Sullivan with All In Ministries at Whiteman Air Force Base; Wednesday, Pastor Rusty Thomas with LifePointe Church in Sedalia, and Pastor Charles Stephenson with Powerhouse Ministries in Marshall; Thursday, Pastor Steve Graff with Antioch Fellowship in Sedalia, and Pastor Tanner Wiley with Cole Camp United Methodist Church; and Friday, Pastor Rick Tolliver with New Life Church Ministries, and Pastor Jim Tolliver a chaplain for a retirement community.
Jamerson said the vision of New Life is to empower people.
“To empower people to live whole lives,” he added. “To come to the realization of who they are in Christ.”
Tolliver added the church wants to be known for its “love for people.”
“That’s our purpose for being there is to love people,” he said. “And we truly love the outcast and the downtrodden … we love the lost, the lonely, and hurting and we’re there for them.”
Along with empowering people, Jamerson added the church provides “an avenue for people to serve.”
“Serving is a big part of spiritual growth,” he noted. “It gives you a sense of purpose and helps you find your passion. So, we really encourage people to find a place to serve … not just the church but also in the community.”
New Life Church Ministries, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd., hosts services at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 660-238-4959 or visit the New Life Church Ministries Facebook page.
