A local shop for healthy drinks is celebrating one year in business while a yoga studio is promoting a new name.
The Nutrition Spot
A local healthy drink spot celebrated its one-year anniversary with a grand opening celebration last week.
Sherry Dodson opened The Nutrition Spot, 1430 Thompson Blvd. Suite 6, in September 2019. She said she opened the business “to bring something healthier to Sedalia. It’s a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner that’s healthier than most and provides lots of vitamins and minerals.”
The Nutrition Spot offers roughly 80 different flavors of shakes and “we can mix up pretty much anything you’re interested in,” Dodson said. She said the shakes are full of fiber and vitamins and can keep customers full for several hours. There are also a variety of tea flavors. Other supplements like protein and collagen can be added.
Dodson said business was going well when she opened in the fall and slowed down as the pandemic began, but things have started to pick up again.
Dodson is the only employee of The Nutrition Spot, so the three other women who help serve up shakes and teas work for themselves.
Her favorite drink varies depending on the day, but her current go-to shake is the pumpkin orange caramel cheesecake and her No. 2 option is a coffee shake. She’s also partial to the lemon lime tea.
She said the most popular drinks for women are Wonder Woman and Starburst, while men gravitate toward Aquaman and Extreme Lemonade.
“The thing about our shakes is, if you don’t like it, you don’t walk out with it,” Dodson said. “I don’t want you to walk out with it if you don’t like it, so you get to taste them all.”
The Nutrition Spot is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it reopens from 4 to 6 p.m. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Dodson said the hours may be extended if she find additional people to work at the shop.
For more information, visit facebook.com/nutritionsedalia.
Soul Full Yoga and Barre Studio
While the yoga studio at 1400 S. Limit Ave. Suite 81 isn’t new to Sedalia, it has a new name and ownership.
Jamie Sparks opened The Breathing Room in September 2018 and two other yoga teachers she had been working with at a local gym followed her to the new studio. This year, she decided to return to her first passion, school teaching. With that change came the change of ownership to Robyn Wadley, who was one of those two original teachers. The transition officially took place Aug. 1.
Wadley briefly closed the studio for renovations and reopened last week as Soul Full Yoga and Barre Studio.
“The only thing that really changed is the look, but the feeling of community within the studio is still the mail goal,” Wadley said.
While the types of classes are largely the same, Wadley doubled the number of classes scheduled to help offer more options for customers.
The studio’s main classes are barre and heated and non-heated yoga. The studio is heated through infrared heat panels in the ceiling so clients aren’t blasted with hot air. She also offers kids yoga classes the third Friday of each month and Yoga Faith the third Tuesday.
Wadley has long had an interest in yoga. She said she would always seek out a yoga class or two while traveling with her husband, and she eventually decided to pursue certification. She completed an immersion program at the Asheville Yoga Center in Asheville, North Carolina, and is a 500-hour certified yoga instructor. All of Soul Full’s instructors are certified, she added.
Wadley began teaching yoga wherever she could and eventually taught at a local gym, where she met Sparks.
“I have a lot of joint problems and so yoga allows me to get my heart rate up, especially the heated classes,” Wadley said. “And what I like so much about yoga is that it stretches the muscle while it strengthens it.”
She said yoga is a “whole trifecta” of breath, mind and body. She said it allows for both physical and mental benefits.
“Breath is probably the most important thing. In the yoga world, your breath is called your life force,” Wadley said. “... The other component that helps is your mind is involved. It’s very hard to hold a balance pose and be thinking about what you’re going to go buy at Walmart after class. So you have to be present and that engages so many other parts of you as a person.”
Soul Full is open based on the class schedule. Classes can be booked through PunchPass on the website. For more information, visit soulfullsedalia.com.
