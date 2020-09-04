September is Hunger Action Month and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local area is seeing an increase in food distribution to those in need and a decrease in some food items. To help, Open Door Food Pantry is hosting a canned and non-perishable food drive this month.
“The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, we’ve been getting wonderful produce, wonderful food from them,” Amanda Davis, Open Door executive director, said. “But one thing we just haven’t been getting is cans and non-perishable items. So that's why we’re doing the can drive.”
She added several events were canceled due to COVID-19, such as the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and the Missouri State Fair Food Drive. Those cancellations decreased the number of canned goods the pantry received this year.
Jennifer Taylor, Open Door director of development, said compounding the decrease in goods, the pantry cannot host fundraising events due to the pandemic.
Besides the Open Door Food Pantry at 111 W. Sixth St., goods can be dropped off at several locations: Open Door Thrift Shop, 612 S. Hancock Ave.; Great Clips, 3400 W. Broadway Blvd.; Sumner Insurance, 2300 W. Broadway Blvd.; Bryan Jenkins-State Farm Insurance, 2903 W. Broadway Blvd.; Calvary Baptist Church, 1015 W. 16th St.; Katy Park Baptist Church, 901 W. 24th St.; and Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
“Nucor, they’re doing a canned food drive (from) the 14th to the 28th,” Davis added. “They are going to have three barrels out there at their facility, with their employees collecting cans.”
Davis said Open Door is seeing an increase in the number of people who need food assistance.
“There is a lot of people that are coming back to us that haven’t had to get food for three or four years,” she noted. “They are needing us now.
“It’s been a very good way for us to get the word out that there’s no income guidelines here,” she continued. “If your belly is hungry, if you are hungry, then we will give you a box of food.”
She added there are also no requirements to eat at the Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Petts St. The soup kitchen serves meals Monday through Saturday.
“Bill Turner always said, ‘as long as there’s a hungry belly, we’ll feed them,’” Davis said. “If they come at the noon hour, they will get a hot meal.”
Davis added another thing the community can do to participate in Hunger Action Month is to shop at the Open Door Thrift Shop.
“Because all the proceeds from our thrift store goes to help us pay for what we do here at the warehouse and what we do at the kitchen,” she explained. “And our motto over there is ‘Look good, feel good, do good.’”
Taylor added an immediate emergency need at the pantry is paper towels due to the increased cleaning and sanitizing volunteers are doing because of the pandemic.
Davis said donations of can openers would also be appreciated or the donation of pop-top canned goods.
“Because when a homeless person walks up, we can hand them cans, but if they have no way to open those cans (they can’t eat),” she added. “So, can openers, and we are always looking for (canvas) tote bags that we can pack and give to our walkers.”
The women suggested donations of canned proteins and canned fruits.
“Like tuna or chicken, because they can eat it right out of the can,” Taylor noted. They don’t have to cook it. Rice is good, but they have to cook it and sometimes that’s not possible.”
For more information on how to help with Hunger Action Month, contact Open Door Service Center, 111 W. Sixth St., at 660-827-1613.
