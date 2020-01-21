More than five decades following the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., there is still much that can be done to bring about his message of equality, according to those who spoke during the Pettis County ceremony Monday morning to honor the life and works of the civil rights leader.
Pettis County Chapter of the NAACP President Rhonda Chalfant challenged those present with the words of King, asking the audience to consider, “‘What are you doing for others?’”
The topic of apathy was a theme woven throughout the program Monday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
“There is no they – we are all they,” Treasurer and Legal Redress Chair of the local NAACP chapter Stephen Boggs said in his opening remarks. “We all need to stand up to do what we can. Apathy can be a very deadly thing and we need to get to the bottom of it.”
Bishop Paul Jones of Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church explained that before individuals can address the needs of the community, one must first understand the meaning of apathy. Jones defined apathy as a lack of interest, concern and motivation that stems from a number of factors.
“So often we have the attitude of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,’” Jones said. “Apathy needs to be broken so it can be fixed.
“We have a sense of complacency – we get so wrapped up in our own comfort zones that we develop a loss of interest,” he continued. “With apathy, there is no feeling. We have got to be concerned and interested.”
Jones stressed the mindset and attitude that “it has always been that way” needs to end for change to happen.
“We need to break the chain and the cycle,” Jones said. If we don’t get interested we will lose everything we stand for. What we need is empathy – to show compassion and concern. With empathy, we feel something.”
It is the sense of feeling and caring for others that is a key to change, according to Chalfant.
She noted the importance of communication in bringing about change.
“We must talk to people and find out what we as human beings should care about,” Chalfant noted. “Often we don’t know a problem exists.
“That often stems from a lack of knowledge but it is our job to find out what is going on,” she continued. “Change your ways. Don’t say, ‘I don’t know what to do’ but instead you must find out what to do. We get tired and weary because of a lack of change but we must keep going forward to bring about change.”
At the age of 91, Lauretta Emerson commented she has seen a lot of change in her life.
“…some for the good and some not for the good,” Emerson remarked. “But change is inevitable
“I think of the words of Dr. King who asked, ‘Are we there yet?’” Emerson said. “Apathy is growing like a weed in the black community. We have to vow to continue the fight to never give up.”
When asked following the ceremony what his hope for Sedalia and Pettis County is, Boggs said quite simply, “that we can all come together and work as one.”
