A large number of individuals attended the Pettis County Pachyderm Club forum for Eastern County Commissioner candidates Friday afternoon.
Each candidate was given a short amount of time to introduce themselves. Eastern County Commissioner Israel Baeza was appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson in Nov. 2018, and is seeking reelection. Baeza said efficiency, accountability and transparency have been the pillars of “his administration” from day one and listening to his constituents has been a top priority.
Former Eastern County Commissioner Brent Hampy is also seeking the seat. Hampy was in his second term on the Pettis County Commission when he resigned in late September of 2018, to work as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Missouri State Executive Director for the state of Missouri. He said he was running again on his record of capturing opportunities, his work ethic, full time commitment and experience before being commissioner and after.
In his first time publicly seeking elected office, Dean Manuel is also seeking the Eastern Commissioner seat. Manual previously sought the Republican nomination in 2018 when former Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy vacated the seat to take another job. Manuel previously worked as a welder and for Dean Machinery Co., a Caterpillar equipment dealer. In that position where he worked in sales and dealt with about 20 different counties for governmental sales of parts, service and machinery. Manuel is now employed with Austin Powder Co. selling explosives.
Pettis County Pachyderm President Megan Page asked a variety of submitted questions to the candidates. The first asked what experience candidates brought to fulfill policy development responsibilities. Hampy answered he was involved in policy development in the Missouri Farm Bureau and previously as the Eastern County Commissioner.
Manuel said he had experience in his careers at Caterpillar and working with explosives. Baeza has also worked with policies as a commissioner. He said what the job came down to was putting the people first and listening to them because “policy is driven by the people we represent” and being able to get along with other entities.
Another question asked if any of the road and bridge tax funds were being used to fund the rail spur into Nucor. Baeza answered “no” and said the commission never would because the project is a City of Sedalia project, not a county one.
Candidates were also asked what they would bring to the table in the role of commissioner which had been lacking. Manuel said he would work with the Sheriff’s Office to eliminate some illegal dumping happening in the county. He also wants to look into implementing retired railcar bridges seen in Iowa.
“I looked at those bridges,” Manuel said. “I visited with some engineers about those. People who have done a stress test on them. They’ve passed with Iowa DOT. We need to talk to MoDOT and have a conversation with the bridge inspectors here in Missouri. We need to get those things improved and it’s a tremendous savings for us. They cut the expense of bridges in Iowa up there in half. They went from $150 a square deck foot to $75 a square deck foot.”
Manuel was asked about his brother who has worked for the county for over 10 years Manuel said he had cleared it with the Missouri Ethics Commission before running. Baeza was asked if he had been paying real estate taxes at the time of his appointment to the commission. He said he had not because he had not owned a house at the time but now does.
Hampy was asked if there was any truth to a rumor that he had legal recommendation to avoid the road and bridge department due to harassment claims against Hampy. Hampy said the management of employees was “very difficult” and individuals try to do what they can to keep all employees happy but it was not always possible.
An attendee asked candidates opinions on the Route 65 bypass project. Manuel said he thought with Nucor coming in there needed to be a plan to handle the traffic and keep people safe. Manuel was not involved in the planning for the bypass but would like to see what the plans are. Hampy said he had not been a part of the discussion with MoDOT so he couldn’t identify what the options were but people he talked to did not like the current option. He said he would like to study the options available and that an improvement needed to be made.
“I think that this alternate loop has been part of the Regional Planning Commission’s projects listed as a needed project for over 10 years,” Hampy said. “Actually it was a top project in a four county area for several years because all of the counties realize Sedalia has a traffic problem and we needed to do something about it…
“We’re looking to get the truck traffic out of Sedalia,” he continued. “It’s pretty impassible really for large trucks and it’s a little dangerous for commuters. So I think we do need to study and find out what our options are.”
Baeza said he had been against it from the start and had voted against it. He also said it was handled incorrectly.
“Just to put it in perspective the Governor’s Cost Share Program, we’re still going to have to pay $8.2 million from our county budget,” Baeza said. “We’re going to have to figure out the money. I asked numerous times where we’ll get the money. I have not gotten a response. For perspective our whole county budget for general revenue is about $9 million. Our road and bridges budget is about $11 million.”
Baeza said he wasn’t voting “no” saying improvements weren’t needed or wouldn’t look at a better project but didn’t know if it should be a priority when there were a lot of issues with county roads and bridges.
The forum concluded with the candidates answering other questions and their closing remarks.
