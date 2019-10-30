On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.
According to a news release, Stephanie Garrett, of Sedalia, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.
Garrett is a Certified Public Accountant and a Controller and previous Finance Supervisor and Lead Accountant for Nucor. She also has worked as an Assistant Controller for Siegel Roberts Automotive (now known as SRG Global), a Financial Analyst for Camping World Inc., and a Staff Accountant/Auditor for BKD, LLP.
Garrett has a master’s degree in professional accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.