Hundreds of people attended the 67th annual Governor’s Ham Breakfast on Thursday morning where Gov. Mike Parson focused on successes from the past year while assuring Missourians the state will move past this year’s weather challenges.
Parson said coming home to the Missouri State Fair is a family tradition dating back to his childhood that he and his wife, Teresa, are now passing on to their children and grandchildren.
“For the last 100 years, the Missouri State Fair has built on a strong tradition of eating the state fair food on opening day, attending concerts and showcasing the best Missouri has to offer. Nearly 30,000 exhibits play an important role in the state fair, everything from livestock, produce, to quilts and tractors.”
Parson touted economic development growth over the last year including Bayer, USDA and Bunge moving offices to Missouri and creating hundreds of jobs. He said 2019 had one of the most successful legislative sessions in decades as lawmakers across the aisle worked to “do what’s best for Missourians.”
That session included $5 million for improving rural broadband and roughly $8 million for Missouri State Fairgrounds improvements, including constructing a permanent structure to replace the Director’s Tent where the breakfast is hosted. The improvements are expected to begin later this year and be completed by the 2020 fair.
Parson said the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will have a positive impact on Missouri farmers and said a new European Union agreement will allow Missouri to triple its beef exports.
The last two years also had their challenges with drought in 2018 and severe weather affecting much of the state and impacting agriculture this year. Parson has created a Flood Advisory Recovery Board to help with cleanup efforts and to work with neighboring states in finding flooding solutions.
Parson spoke with the media following the breakfast and said working with governors in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa is a priority to solve flooding issues as a region rather than individual states. He said the group has met a few times and is working with the states’ federal delegations to have more input in flood control decisions.
“The Corps of Engineers, no one agency should be able to do what they’re doing as far as managing the Mississippi River and the Missouri River in our state without some input from the local level and the state level. I’m adamant about that and we’re going to stay focused on that,” he told reporters.
He said life and property should be the main functions of the river and not the nine priorities determined by the Corps of Engineers, which includes protecting wildlife.
He said he is in favor of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods although he acknowledged it has been a “tough issue for our state.”
“I support what President Trump is doing with tariffs because I think we’re seeing results,” he said. “It will be beneficial in the long-term but it’s tough right now.”
