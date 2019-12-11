The Missouri State Highway Patrol has implemented an upgraded AMBER Alert system which will get alerts to the public faster.
On Dec. 1, the Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Eric T. Olsen announced an upgraded AMBER Alert system which includes wireless emergency alerts, automated social media alerts, and a public website.
“What we’ve done with the system is we have put some updates into place that will streamline the notification process,” said MSHP Director of Public Information and Education Division Cpt. John Hotz. “It will also direct everyone to a central location for the most current information on an AMBER Alert.”
The new alert system directly utilizes FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System to deliver AMBER Alert messages to cellular carriers. This eliminates a step from the previous system, which used to deliver alert messages to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for distribution first.
“It’s one of the biggest things that’s probably going to save us the most time…” Hotz explained. “Now our operators will directly submit information to that (IPAWS) as opposed to in the past it would go to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and then they would distribute it. That would take some time as well. We know that saving two or three minutes here or five minutes there can be a huge deal in an AMBER Alert because that initial time is very critical.”
According to an MSHP news release each AMBER Alert will include photos and descriptions of the missing child and suspect, if available. The new system’s automatic alert updates are designed to reduce the possibility that outdated information will continue to be shared on social media. It will also automatically update the patrol’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
“One of the problems that we had in the past is if we would put information out on our social media accounts and then there was some type of an update in the investigation or maybe another vehicle or a possible suspect, sometimes we would have three or four different versions of the AMBER Alert that was being shared by different people on social media,” Hotz said.
“What this will allow now is everyone will be directed to the MO alerts website and that is where all of the most current information will be found,” Hotz continued. “That will assist us in that manner to make sure the most updated information is there.”
The website also allows the media and public to subscribe to emailed AMBER alerts.
“Whenever there is a change, or an alert is sent out, then they will receive an email about that information,” Hotz added.
To subscribe to MO Alerts, visit www.moalerts.mo.gove, select “Subscribe to MO Alerts” on the left side of the webpage, enter an email address, and click “Subscribe.” Subscribers will receive a verification email and must click on the link provided to complete the process.
The new system went live Dec. 1, according to Hotz, and has been fully tested internally and on FEMA’s IPAWS test servers, according to the release.
The goal of the new system, according to the release, is to “help reduce the critical minutes between when an AMBER Alert is initiated and when the media and public are notified.” Streamlining the process and providing up-to-the-minute information increases the likelihood of successfully recovering the missing child, according to the release.
“It streamlines the process to help us get information out quicker and also to ensure that the most accurate information is what is out there,” said Hotz. “Not two or three or four different versions are being shared by people. We continue to look for ways to improve that process and this is a big step. We’ll continue to look for other ways we can make it more efficient.”
