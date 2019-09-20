During daily meetings Sept. 13 - 20, the Pettis County Commission:
• Approved the installation of seven additional panic buttons to the existing Courthouse alert system. The Sedalia Police Department will now respond to any alert warnings from the Courthouse.
• Sedalia Pettis County Emergency Management Director Trisha Rooda updated the commissioners on the progress in regards to winterizing the county’s emergency shelters.
• Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 on the upper roof at the Pettis County Road and Bridge Building located at North Ohio Avenue.
• Executive Director of the Pioneer Trails Regional Planning Committee Norman Lucas met with the commissioners about the county’s application for the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program. If approved funds will be used for infrastructure improvements in the county.
• Met with Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Jo Close for an annual review of insurance coverage on county vehicles and equipment. Auditor Beverly Dillon, County IT Supervisor Luke Goosen and Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond were also present at the meeting.
• County Auditor Beverly Dillon met with commissioners to arrange a conference call with Tyler Technologies to discuss current accounting software.
• Signed a notice to proceed on BRO Project 35 on Meyers Road.
• Met with Building and Grounds supervisor Bret Manuel to discuss gas line locations, tree removal and shop heaters for the Pettis County Road and Bridge property on North Ohio Avenue.
• Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne regarding monthly sales tax revenue. Both general revenue taxes and road and bridge taxes are up 6.7% for August.
• Met with Paula Walter on two occasions to discuss potential food service at the courthouse. No decision has been made in regards to the matter.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Sept. 16 is 188 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
