The reasons for answering the call to become a nurse are as varied as the women and men who chose to do so. Rooted in the heart for many is the desire to help and care for others.
The field of medicine and nursing is ever-evolving, more so in recent months with the arrival of COVID-19. For two Pettis County Health Center nurses, their desire to continue to help others has not faltered.
For Holly Douglas, an LPN at PCHC, it was a family illness that led her as a high school student to study nursing.
“What sparked my initial interest (in nursing) was when my mother became ill with heart disease,” Douglas said. “At that time I was in the nursing program through my high school Vo-Tech. Going through the program being able to learn and care for patients and seeing the compassion given to my mother, I knew that nursing was my lifelong calling.”
Now in her 11th year at the health center, Douglas has been an LPN for 21 years.
Like her co-worker, Kalea Sullins became interested in nursing during her youth.
“Ever since I was a child, the wellbeing of the friends and family that surrounded me growing up was an interest to me,” Sullins explained. “As I got older, caring for individuals became a passion of mine.”
While in high school, Sullins took the opportunity to become a CNA through the Vo-Tech program offered at State Fair Community College, which “validated my love and passion for this career.”
Sullins attended Boonslick Technical Education Center to obtain her LPN. She is enrolled in her first year of Missouri Valley’s LPN/BSN online nursing program.
Sullins has been with the Pettis County Health Center for two years and an LPN for seven years.
Even though they are at two different stages in their careers, Sullins and Douglas have the same primary responsibility, which is the care of their patients. Now, in light of the pandemic, there are added responsibilities.
“My job prior to the pandemic and still currently is working walk-in clinic doing a variety of different appointments, taking phone calls, along with program manager of STI/Immunizations and Flu,” Douglas said.
For Sullins, a typical day in public health prior to the COVID-19 outbreak consisted of administration of routine immunizations, STI screenings, DNA testing, tuberculosis screening, and well women exams on a walk-in basis.
Since the pandemic’s arrival in Pettis County, their work responsibilities have intensified.
“Daily tasks in public health have changed drastically since the beginning of the pandemic,” Sullins said. “Daily responsibilities still continue because other communicable diseases, chronic conditions, and routine wellness exams don’t cease due to a pandemic.”
The majority of the day consists of investigating positive COVID-19 patients, tracing contacts, daily check-ins to monitor signs/symptoms and temperatures of all contacts, and providing education to the public regarding the importance of handwashing, social distancing, face coverings, and other CDC recommendations, according to Sullins.
“The most difficult task following the pandemic not only as a public health nurse but as a nurse, in general, is the inability to personally connect with my patients due to the strict guidelines nurses and patients must follow,” Sullins noted. “Yes, it is a worry that I will take something home to my family, due to the fact that as a public health nurse, we visit confirmed positive COVID-19 patients in their homes during isolation for wellness checks and other needs to include medication drop off, grocery delivery, etc.”
It is a worry both Sullins and Douglas are willing to face.
“The daily responsibilities still remain and we must continue to provide daily services to our community. Having said that, we have been tasked with numerous other roles,” Douglas explained.
In addition to the responsibilities Sullins mentioned, providing correct and reliable information and resources to the public as well as proper handwashing techniques, social distancing information, and how/when to wear a mask now occupy the majority of her time.
When asked if she ever worries about her health or that of her family, Douglas was very honest in her response.
“I absolutely do,“ she said. “We go into the homes of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to provide well checks, O2 sat checks, dropping off groceries, simply to be an advocate for the patients’ well-being. With all that being said, I love what I do and wouldn’t change being a public health nurse for anything.”
