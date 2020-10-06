A Pettis County man will be paying restitution after he pleaded guilty to a fraud charge.
According to a news release, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Sherwin D. Marshall pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to the class D felony of Violations Involving Health Care Payments in the Pettis County Circuit Court.
The release states Marshall submitted false timesheets for allegedly receiving personal care services. No services were ever provided. Marshall convinced a health care worker to participate in his scheme, who was prosecuted as a co-defendant. Marshall received the payments that he fraudulently caused to be paid by Medicaid.
Marshall was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections, with execution of sentence suspended, placed on probation for five years with special conditions, and ordered to pay $6,181.06 in restitution to Medicaid.
The case was prosecuted by Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Assistant Attorney General Brad Crowell and Investigator Crystal Lewis, with the assistance of the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit.
