The Pettis County Health Center has been granted a change of venue in the lawsuit challenging the mask rule passed by the Health Center.
Judge R. Michael Wagner ruled the case be moved to Cass County during a Webex hearing Tuesday. Wagner was assigned to preside over the case by the Missouri Supreme Court after a change of judge motion filed last week by the Health Center’s attorney, Courtney M. Koger of Kansas City.
A hearing has been set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 on the temporary restraining order filed against the Pettis County Health Center and Pettis County. The suit has been filed on behalf of eight Pettis County plaintiffs: Russell “Rusty” Kahrs, Robert Hayden, David Goodson, Heather Slagel, Sarah Reynolds, Craig Guffin, Wendy Walker and Brian Smith by Sedalia attorney Stanley Cox.
The health order, which went into effect at midnight Friday, Aug. 7, states, “When in a place of public accommodation or public indoor space … individuals are required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth simultaneously unless they can absolutely maintain a distance of six feet.”
The order goes on to state the guidelines and exceptions for wearing masks as well as the manner of enforcement for those in violation.
The order was approved by the PCHC Board of Trustees following a public meeting Aug. 5 at Convention Hall at Liberty Park by a 2-0-1 vote.
In his petition, Cox states the board took a vote “to approve said order and only two votes of the five were cast.”
During the meeting, board members Brody Kempton and Ann Richardson voted in favor of the motion. Doris Thurston abstained. Vicki Sena was unable to attend due to a prior commitment. According to PCHC board policies, the chairperson of the board, Phyllis Domann, votes only in the case of a tie. A quorum was present, so the board was able to vote. Cox claims the board did not legally pass the order.
Cox also stated the ruling was invalid because the Pettis County Commission has not “adopted, promulgated and published the order making it unenforceable,” according to Cox.
“Our Missouri Constitution and state law does not allow them to enact any provisions that are punishable by law unless the provision is ‘adopted, promulgated and published’ by our County Commission. Our County Commission has not adopted this order,” Cox previously told the Democrat.
According to Cox, who contacted the Democrat via email on Tuesday, “The opposing attorney (Koger) indicated that she is going to file a pleading challenging the standing of my clients to bring this action. If she does, that will probably be taken up on the same date.
“I have tried to have a hearing on the Temporary Restraining Order for several weeks,” Cox continued. “Apparently the PCHC approach to our lawsuit is to delay and challenge my clients, who are all citizens of Pettis County, for having their day in court. Judge Wagner gave me a hearing date within two weeks and I am pleased.”
According to Pettis County Prosecuting Phillip Sawyer, who is representing Pettis County, Wagner will hear arguments Sept. 24 on the motions to dismiss and in the plaintiffs’ restraining order.
Sawyer is seeking to have the county dismissed from the suit on the grounds the Pettis County Health Center and Pettis County (i.e. the Pettis County Commission) are independent actors pursuant to 192.300 RSMo., per the acknowledgments contained in the petition.
“As ‘Pettis County’ has not considered, been asked to consider, ratified, or been asked to ratify any Public Health Order or Rule related to a countywide mask mandate I believe Pettis County is not properly joined as a necessary party to the action,” Sawyer previously told the Democrat.
On Tuesday, Sawyer explained the motions filed have delayed any actions in the case up to this point.
“Pettis County continues to have no role in this litigation other than being inappropriately included as a party,” Sawyer noted. “This has and will do nothing more than waste County time and resources.
“Now that a judge, venue and date have been established the court will hear substantive actions,” Sawyer added. “Pettis County will still seek to be dismissed from the action.”
