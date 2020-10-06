The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office has completed its internal investigation regarding the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer.
A Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot Fizer in June after she allegedly claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot the deputy during a traffic stop in Sedalia.
The sheriff’s office asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to handle the investigation immediately after it took place. Investigators then turned their findings over to Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, who requested an independent council handle the case. Stephen Sokoloff, a General Counsel for the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services, was appointed to the case Aug. 4.
Sokoloff ultimately decided not to file charges in the incident because “there would not be a reasonable likelihood of being able to prove the elements of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Due to outside agencies handling the case, the sheriff’s office could not begin its internal investigation until it had access to the evidence, which happened several days after Sokoloff made his announcement.
“We still needed to do an internal investigation, which looks at our actions and making sure that our policies are in line and making sure that the personnel that are involved in situations follow those policies,” Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond explained. “That could not happen because we did not have all of the evidence until everything was finalized through the special prosecutor...
“Once we had all of the paperwork, all of the evidence in the case to be able to look at, we reviewed the case itself to ensure that there weren’t issues, violations of department policy and things like that,” he added.
Due to the nature of the case, Bond said he also requested an outside sheriff’s department review it as well.
“So typically that’s (internal investigation) just done by our agency,” Bond said. “It’s typically an internal type of thing. Considering the enormity of this case…kind of the entire process had been either looked at or handled by a third party. I thought it was appropriate to be able to allow for a peer review to occur. So I reached out within our circle of sheriffs to be able to review our actions to be able to make sure that we were in line and there were no problems with our internal investigation.”
Bond said the internal investigation took roughly a week to complete. After it was completed, the deputy involved in the shooting was reinstated to the force last week. The deputy had been on paid administrative leave since the incident, which is “standard procedure for these types of incidents,” according to Bond.
The office has also been undergoing an internal review of its policies and procedures. Bond said that a week after the shooting, he assigned the office’s law enforcement services captain to look at the office’s policies and procedures to make sure they were in line and see if any modifications were needed.
“As time goes on there’s changes with the standards in which law enforcement officers act and react and deal with things but even more importantly is we need to make sure we’re in compliance with state and federal law,” Bond said. “(That) we’re in compliance with statutes to ensure that actions of the deputies in following the policies comply with state law. We’ve not seen a change. There’s been lots of legislation each year to be able to modify various aspects of use of force for law enforcement officers, but our policies and procedures are still within compliance.”
Bond told the Democrat that the office has not made any modifications to its policies and procedures regarding use of force at this point.
“We are still continuing to research that even today because with the current social climate that’s going on, that’s something that always is subject to modification,” Bond explained. “That’s an ongoing thing that we review at least on an annual basis.
“The new laws go into effect Aug. 28 of each year for the state so when those new statutes are preparing to go into effect, we’re always looking across the board to make sure that we don’t need to modify our policies in regards to those,” he continued. “Then, when you have an incident that occurs directly relating to a policy, well, then we’re looking specifically at those policies to be able to make sure that they are still in compliance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.