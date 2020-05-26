On Tuesday, June 2, Pettis County voters will be asked to consider extending the county’s half-cent sales tax for five more years to help fund road and bridge projects.
The existing tax was first passed in 2000, meaning there will be no tax increase if the proposal is approved in the municipal election.
The official ballot language reads: “Shall the County of Pettis impose a countywide sales tax of one/half of one percent for a period of five years from the date on which such tax is first imposed? This tax will extend the county sales tax currently imposed and scheduled to end September 30, 2025. This tax will be used for the purpose of improving and maintaining county roads and for street, sewer, water and storm water projects in municipalities located within Pettis County.”
Those favoring the measure’s passage feel it is necessary to continue to maintain and improve the county’s infrastructure. According to Western Commissioner Jim Marcum, Pettis County has approximately 867 miles of road to maintain including 686 miles of gravel, 144 miles of asphalt, 70 miles of chip and seal and 11 miles of concrete.
“Starting in 2010 the Pettis County Highway Department used the half-cent sales tax money to start a maintenance program to try to keep the roads at the quality they are now,” Marcum said via email. “The gravel roads in Pettis County are constantly in need of more materials. When water and moisture are unable to flow away from the road, they begin to soak into the road subgrade and cause the gravel to ‘sink’ away from the surface. Having to grade and excavate the ditches so they stay cleaned out and keeping a 2% crown in the roads is a large financial undertaking each year.”
Marcum said over the next five years the county plans to continue a ditching crew and try to do 75 miles per year, applying new gravel when finished. The county will continue to protect asphalt roads by keeping them sealed from weather as much as possible.
“Keeping the drainage moving will keep a solid subgrade and cut down on buying rock as much,” Marcum said. “Each road will have its own unique set of needs, culverts, tubes and bridges. They will be addressed as we improve our infrastructure.”
The tax revenue has benefitted residents in a number of ways, according to Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza, by being appropriated for capital improvements like road maintenance, resurfacing projects, culvert installation, road reclamations, and replacing deteriorating bridges.
“A big part of our new five-year road plan will be focusing on the maintenance of the roads that we currently have,” Baeza said by email. “Our team will focus on building up our gravel roads, resurfacing our deteriorating hard surface roads, ditching work, and making sure that our bridges are in optimal condition.
“While our primary focus this year will be on current roads, in the coming years we will continue to be aggressive in adding new chip and seal roads to our system as well,” he continued. “The benefits and cost-savings that come with this process are huge for rural Pettis County.”
Former state Rep. Todd Smith, who serves as chairman of the committee supporting passage of the extension, was the Pettis County presiding commissioner when the measure was first passed.
“I think Pettis County is at a critical juncture, we can continue growing and take advantage of our recent successes, or we can start backsliding and struggle in the future,” Smith said via email. “With this unique revenue sharing program, in which not only does Pettis County benefit, but every community in Pettis County benefits as well.”
While some of the revenue collected by Pettis County is used for county projects, a portion is split among the county’s municipalities. The City of Sedalia is projected to receive $365,400 and the City of Smithton will receive an estimated $79,800.
“The City of Smithton alone has used these funds to replace 232 water meters, perform maintenance on storm and drainage systems, purchased updated equipment, and asphalted their major streets,” Baeza said.
Estimated revenue projections for other municipalities, according to Marcum, include $26,100 to Hughesville, $42,450 to Houstonia, $149,000 to La Monte, and $67,800 to Green Ridge.
Both Marcum and Presiding Commissioner David Dick commented on the importance of the funding for bridge projects.
According to Marcum, through the tax and use of the BRO program, Pettis County has built 37 bridges in the past 20 years. The county is working on two this year with funds generated from the tax.
“Without this sales tax, we could not have been able to do any,” Marcum noted.
Dick said having the sales tax revenue allows the county to be proactive with some of its projects.
“This allows for some pre-purchase of different materials necessary which in turn is a cost saving approach and also allows us to keep the equipment updated and therefore decreases downtime,” he commented. “The tax funds allow us to be much more aggressive on the BRO program because we automatically have the cash to make the match up front which does not delay the process and allows Pettis County to get more bridge projects funded and in the works.”
With current fuel prices low, the half-cent sales tax enables property taxes to remain low, according to Dick.
“In the current economic situation the sales tax funds are also a job creator as many jobs are created locally for local employment at the road and bridge department,” Dick added.
According to Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County Executive Director Jessica Craig, access to a strong transportation network and quality infrastructure is a leading factor for companies considering a new location or expansion.
“According to Site Selection magazine, it is the second most important factor of business growth right behind workforce skills, which ranked first,” Craig said via email. “Locally we know businesses throughout Pettis County depend upon quality roads and bridges to move raw materials in and finished goods out.
“More importantly these same roads are traveled on by employees, vendors, and suppliers so a reliable and safe highway system is critically important. Continued investments into our infrastructure network, which includes roads and bridges, is not only a key factor in our ability to recruit new business to Pettis County, it is imperative to reinvest in our current system so that the businesses operating here have the assets they need to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.