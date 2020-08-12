Missouri State Parks is inviting the public to offer input regarding the future of Knob Noster State Park during a meeting this week.
State parks will host a conceptual development planning meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the Clearfork Shelter.
Ryan Dunwoody, Planning Section Chief with Missouri State Parks, said the meeting is the first public step in creating a 20-year long-range plan for the park. He explained that conceptual development plans guide the development of each state park and historic site by supporting the mission and direction of that facility.
“The plan itself will outline area use, site goals, development objectives, research needs as well as project phasing prioritization of those objectives while taking into consideration the cultural and natural resources on-site as well as recreational opportunities,” Dunwoody said.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Dunwoody said staff will explain the process for updating development plans and collect public input about Knob Noster State Park. Comments could be anything from development or recreation opportunities visitors would like to see to issues they want addressed.
“Public input is crucial because these are public lands the public are using, so we want to know what they would like to see on-site,” Dunwoody said.
“The vast majority of our funding comes from visitors who visit state parks and historic sites,” added Daniel Brigman, Knob Noster State Park’s Natural Resource Manager. He noted about 75% of State Parks funding comes from a state tax approved by voters and 25% from revenue at parks and sites. “... So we want to know exactly what visitors are looking for when they come to visit all of our parks and historic sites. The last time we had the tax voted on was 2018, just over 80% approval in that vote that year. Visitors and Missouri citizens have a huge amount of buy-in for the way sites are created over the years.”
According to Dunwoody, Missouri State Parks updates conceptual plans about every 20 years for state parks and historic sites, which means about six each year.
“This is one chance for visitors to have input in the park,” Brigman said. “Very rarely do people have a chance to interact like this from a public perspective. They can offer comments all the time, but this will guide our plans for how we develop the park and enhance it over the next 20 years. It’s important people use that to their advantage.”
For those who are unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting, a 30-day comment period will begin Thursday, Aug. 13 with a survey at https://bit.ly/3fyIXzI.
Dunwoody said ideas and options will come after Wednesday’s meeting, as staff wants to gather public input first.
“After we collect all that input, the staff will come together, review and analyze it, and any other data we collected,” Dunwoody explained. “We’ll come up with options to narrow our focus down, and bring those back to the public for a second meeting to gather additional input.”
A news release states the public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines at the meeting. Johnson County is under a public health order requiring masks.
For more information on conceptual development planning, visit https://bit.ly/2DpUhkH.
Knob Noster State Park is at 873 SE 10th in Knob Noster. For more information, call the park at 660-563-2463 or contact Missouri State Parks at moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
