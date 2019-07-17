The Yes Yes for Sedalia Committee hosted a public forum Monday evening, answering questions and concerns about the Aug. 6 special election and community center.
A common question many members of Yes Yes for Sedalia have received is about the wording on the ballot. Due to the way the state requires ballot language be written, the ballot does not explicitly say the revenue generated by the ballot issues will be used to build a community center.
“The verbiage is terrible, but it’s the best we could do so that’s why we’re we can’t change it and we’re educating people on what it means,” said Chairman of Yes Yes for Sedalia Steve Bloess.
Bloess attended the Sedalia City Council meeting after the forum to get the city to clarify what the revenue created by the two ballot issues would be used for. Council confirmed the revenue would be used for the community center.
There were a couple of questions about the sunset ballot issue. A sunset provision is put on a law to require the laws’ effect ends after a designated date. Removing a sunset provision from the tax means the current tax will continue instead of ending.
“That’s what we’re asking you to do now with the half-cent capital improvement tax. It’s set to sunset in 2026,” Bloess said. “We’re asking that you as voters take that sunset provision off so that when financial institutions look at our cash flow, they realize we can pay this bond.”
One attendee questioned what the fees would be for using the community center. Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple said she won’t have a definitive fee amount until closer to building construction and completion, as maintenance costs could change. If someone makes an additional donation to the center, it will change how much it costs to run it.
Epple and City Administrator Kelvin Shaw have conducted a feasibility study using information from eight community centers in the area. Epple said after they ran the numbers they were confident the city would be able to operate and maintain the center.
“We just don’t know how many people are going to be buying memberships. Kelvin and I both have ran the numbers and I run the Parks Department right now where I budget high for expenses and budget low for revenue so that we’re always safe with our numbers with what we’re doing…” Epple told the Democrat on Tuesday.
“Even when you look at all other community centers that have done it, you do a feasibility study, but you can’t adopt it until you start building to know exactly what is going got be in there and what it’s going to cost.”
She said the department does know it will use a payment structure with multiple options such as daily, monthly or yearly and individual, family, or senior options. Epple said the department will try to keep costs at a minimum so the center is accessible for everyone.
“I’m in municipal parks and recreation. I think that it’s important that everybody has quality recreation and that is what I strive for. We’re building this community center to bring quality life improvements as a whole. Not just my friends, or your friends, it’s for everyone,” she said.
“I want everyone to feel welcome in there. This is the piece of the puzzle that Sedalia is missing. Somewhere that everyone feels welcome, everyone feels comfortable, no matter where you live, whatever your education background is, or financial stability is.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri and the Sedalia Senior Center were also brought up. Epple said the Boys & Girls Club currently gets a reduced rate to use the city’s outdoor pools and that would apply to the indoor pool as well. The Senior Center will use the community center like it uses its current building and rent the facility. The Senior Center will also be multi-functional as is the rest of the center, according to Epple.
Epple also said the center will bring part-time positions to the Parks Department, but not have a lot of impact on full-time staff. She also clarified that the center will be completed as a whole at one time, not in phases as some had questioned.
Bloess pointed out in closing that if the sales tax passed, Sedalia would still have”‘the lowest sales tax of cities all around us.”
“We’ll be at 8.175, Warsaw is at 9.1. We’ll still be lower than Warrensburg, they’re at 8.375 I think. We’ll still be lower than Knob Noster, we’ll still be lower than Dresden, than Boonville…” Bloess said.
“I looked at all the sales taxes in the state of Missouri and we’ll still be either at or really below everybody that you can think of in the region, with all the benefits that the center will bring. It’s a good deal.”
