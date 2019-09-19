September marks National Recovery Month sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and one local agency is doing its part to bring awareness to others.
Recovery Lighthouse, Inc. Associate Executive Director Tia Kolb said September is the 30th anniversary for National Recovery Month. The agency will recognize Recovery Month with a free community event slated for Sept. 28 at Liberty Park.
“We are trying to reduce the stigma,” Kolb said. “One thing we would like (the public) to know is that people do recover. That’s why we have events like this so they can see people doing well.”
Recovery Lighthouse began in 2008 in Warrensburg; the Sedalia chapter opened in 2010. All services at the agency are free.
Amber Stoltman-Woolery is the Sedalia branch director, Christine Roberts the certified peer specialist, Carol Mitchell the receptionist/personal assistant to Stoltman-Woolery and Nicole Larkin oversees the Men in Recovery Group.
Kolb said helping a client recover from substance abuse takes many aspects.
“It’s not only getting them through the substance use disorder,” Kolb explained. “It’s developing healthy relationships and boundaries and just learning to live life again. Because we don’t know exactly where everybody started.
“Sometimes some of our folks began using as children, and their parents used,” she continued. “And, that’s what they grew up with. So, it’s a whole new way of life. It takes so much work and effort, and I don’t know that people that don’t have this illness … understand the work and the will-power that it takes.”
Kolb added that substance abuse affects the whole family and noted the whole family needs healing. Stoltman-Woolery, is a daughter of an addict and her viewpoint comes from a family member who understands.
Stoltman-Woolery said the agency tries “to meet” the client on their level and then offers help to “navigate the first steps” to recovery
“I’m the first contact people have within the agency,” Stoltman-Woolery said. “I do all the intakes to assess the level of need for treatment. I do a lot of community outreach, I go inside the prisons, and do resource fairs.
“I also do counseling,” she continued. “I’m a CRADC, which is a certified reciprocal alcohol drug counselor.”
The agency provides a well-rounded program to help those with substance abuse disorders.
Stoltman-Woolery said the agency offers groups such as early recovery, relapse prevention, anger management, parenting classes and a “women in recovery group.”
“We also have a clothing pantry,” she noted. “It’s open to anybody. I’ll actually be handing out clothing vouchers at our event … we want to get them out to people who need them.”
Kolb said the community event is an opportunity “to get everyone together” both clients and agencies.
“We want them to bring their families,” she said. “This is a chance for us to just kind of let the hair down and enjoy life. And learn that you can have a barbecue and you can do these things without substances and you can have a good time.
“When you see people, who are completely sober, having a good time, enjoying one another that gives them hope,” she continued. “Not only is it fun, but it’s a teachable event. There’s a lot of learning that goes on just watching other people interact.”
“It gives the community a chance to see not everybody that has a substance abuse disorder is dangerous,” Stoltman-Woolery explained. “It’s OK to interact … because at the core we’re all people. I’m really excited we’re able to do this.”
Recovery Lighthouse will host a free Recovery Day Event from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Liberty Park Shelter No. 4. There will be food, fun and a free raffle for those attending. The public is invited to attend.
Recovery Lighthouse, 1809 W. 10th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 660-827-4357. All services are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.