Not-for-profit organization Heart of America ReDistribution Solutions & Support Inc. is on its way to reaching the goal of redistributing $2 million worth of goods in 2020.
In 2019, the ministry redistributed $1 million worth of goods to not-for-profit agencies, schools and churches. On Wednesday, founder Jack Menges said in 2019, he had four semi-trucks bring goods to the center, located in a 5,000-square-foot warehouse next to CSC Steel.
This year, in eight months, nine trucks have brought items to Heart of America. Three of those trucks held 94,000 pounds of processed meat that was picked up by agencies from St. Louis, Kansas City and Washburn. Locally, the meat also benefited Show Me Christian Youth Home, CASA and the Early Head Start Program.
Menges said Wednesday, Aug. 19 was two years to the day that he signed the lease for the ministry’s current building. Wednesday was also his 80th birthday. He was glad to add the center did not shut down due to COVID-19.
“There’s just so many groups that's still operating, and the need is as great or greater,” he noted. “In some places, there’s fewer people doing things. So those that are doing it, have to pick up the slack and do more.”
Heart of America redistributes items to 140 groups, in 12 counties with 80 groups being in the local area. The ministry offers a wide assortment of non-food items such as clothes, tools, lights, auto parts, steel-toed boots, cleaning supplies, vitamins and over the counter medications.
Menges noted there are only four redistribution not-for-profits in Missouri — St. Louis, Sedalia, Warrensburg and Kansas City, compared to Illinois where there are none.
“There’s only about 70 some of us in the United States that are doing what we’re doing,” he explained. “The needs have not changed, they’ve just gotten greater.”
Menges said Heart of America, which received the Community Connection Award this year from the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce, is also responsible for the Summer Feeding Program and for providing meals at the Open Door Community Café.
It’s also part of a national organization, good360.org.
“They are comparable to Feeding America on the food side,” Menges explained. “But they are on the non-food side. The food that we got, did not come through them.
“That’s where we get the items to pick up from the department stores,” he continued. “It’s through a national program that we’re a part of.”
Menges is pleased to see Heart of America succeeding, but noted he never feels like he’s “doing enough.”
“I’m never reaching where I’m heading,” he added. “And I’m always setting goals out there higher and further.
“If we do a semi load every month this year, which is where we’re on track to do,” he continued. “I have said before, I would like to see a time where we get to the point, where we have one a week. Because it’s not a matter of getting rid of stuff or distributing it, it’s a matter of getting it to distribute.”
He was happy to report two local schools recently came by for the first time to obtain some needed items.
“Local schools who haven’t participated are now participating,” he said.
He added the “demand isn’t going to decrease.”
“Whether you have COVID or not, the demand is not going to decrease,” he noted. “What’s the Bible say, ‘you’ll always have the poor with you.’ There’s always going to be somebody who is in need.”
For more information or to donate items, call Menges at 660-287-0207.
