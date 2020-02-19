Recognized as a “church mother” and pillar in the Black community, Rosa Gravitt, 91, the matriarch of her family, said the secret to a long life is working hard and keeping busy.
Gravitt, a lifelong member of True Vine Fellowship, received a plaque from her church in 2011, honoring her as a “Church Mother.” In 2016, she received the Unsung Hero award from the Sedalia/Pettis County chapter of the NAACP.
Born more than nine decades ago to David and Juanita Cochran in Sedalia, she married Sam Gravitt at age 16. The couple was married for 51 years until Sam’s death in 1996. The couple has seven children, 40-plus grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Like most mothers, Gravitt said she is proud of her children — Juanita Gravitt, a nurse’s aide who is retired from Sylvia Thompson Residence Center; Estella Frazier, who retired as an R.N. at BRHC after 47 years; Norma Poindexter Ph.D., an R.N. at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and owner and director of Shalom House, in Independence; Lorraine Waters, retired as the assistant director of human resources at Research Medical Hospital; Clarence Gravitt, who works for the Jackson County Courts in Kansas City; and Samuel Gravitt Jr., of Sedalia, who works at Tyson Foods.
Gravitt also lost a son, Fletcher Gravitt, a U.S. Navy veteran, who died at age 33.
Fraizer said her mother has six five-generation photos hanging on her walls. Walls that boast photos of many family members including her parents.
She added growing up she remembered her mother’s dedication to church.
“She was always a good worker in the church,” Frazier said. “She’d sometimes be the only one up there cleaning the church or bringing in something new, keeping it decorated. She was always up there working in the church.”
Gravitt said her mother enjoyed fixing meals at the church and cooking for the annual Soul Food Dinner hosted each February. She is known for her macaroni and cheese and her sweet potatoes.
Waters noted that her mother was always there for all her children as they grew.
“She always supported us children in our activities,” Waters said. “She is there for us to give us good advice about life.
“She encouraged us to continue our education,” she continued. “To be in a position to support ourselves. Education was big for both her and my father.”
Waters added that her mother always went to bat for her children if she thought they were right and if she thought they were getting mistreated.
“She would speak up and fight for what was right for her children,” she said with a laugh.
Family ties are strong for the Gravitts. Gravitt has four of her children living close by; Fraizer, Waters, Sam Gravitt and Juanita Gravitt.
“I think she likes us being close by her,” Fraizer noted. “We’re all close by.”
Fraizer and Waters said their mother still drives, goes grocery shopping and works in her yard in the summertime.
Gravitt, who is surrounded by strong family ties, said her advice to others for a long life is to stay active and to stay committed to church, family and work.
