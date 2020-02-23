From 2010 to 2019, 121 rural hospitals have closed in the United States and recently two were in areas close to Pettis County.
Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville and I-70 Community Hospital in Sweet Springs closed their doors recently with challenges facing rural hospitals across the country.
I-70 Community Hospital closed in 2019. Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville announced early on Jan. 15 it would be closing its doors by the end of the day. Bothwell Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman said Bothwell set up a job fair for Pinnacle’s employees the next day, saying she wished there was “more we could do to help Boonville.” BRHC ended up hiring four people from the closed location.
“What little we could do was to offer employment for anyone that was interested...” Wightman said. “It may not have made sense for some to have come to the job fair because of where they live but it might, mental health-wise, have helped them to know, ‘I have options.’”
Wightman thought one thing that could help the two areas would be free-standing emergency rooms, which are not allowed in Missouri.
“This would be a prime time I think for the Missouri legislature to discuss allowing free-standing emergency rooms...” she said. “That would help in places like Sweet Springs and Boonville.”
Wightman explained rural hospitals across the United States are facing challenges and called them the “canary in the coal mine” of the health care industry.
“We’ve designed a system that no one can afford anyways, let alone in a rural area,” she said. “Even though I use that saying that rural health care is a canary in the coal mine, that’s been coined by many people throughout the last several decades...I do believe that we’re not experiencing anything unusual but that we feel it more acutely than larger health systems or larger hospitals.”
Wightman explained how damaging having a hospital close in a rural community can be, with studies finding mortality going up 6% and opioid usage increasing. There is also a significant economic impact with hospitals usually being one of the top employers in a community.
“I hate to be dramatic but it looks like it’s the first indicator of more troubles ahead for a community,” Wightman said. “It becomes a spiral of the loss of jobs, especially if the hospital was the No. 1 employer. More people then have to go further for their job, eventually saying, ‘Why don’t I just move there?’ Fewer new ventures are attracted to come to the town.”
Things like snow days or a surgeon being gone for a couple of weeks have great impacts on rural hospitals like BRHC where they wouldn’t in a larger hospital setting. Wightman said it is harder for rural hospitals to “weather the ups and downs as well.”
BRHC is working to combat this but, according to Wightman, rather than one solution, it’ll be 12. The Bothwell Board of Trustees recently discussed the center’s strategic plan with plans to grow its primary care footprint and grow in areas where it can. Wightman said the hospital also wants to remain independent.
According to the National Rural Health Association, 670 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. Wightman said the common denominator that has a statistically significant impact is those states that have not expanded Medicaid have a higher proportion of the hospitals that have closed and those that are at risk.
“There was an era when critical access first came out that every turn you went, 10 miles, 12 miles, then the next one was 15 miles,” she explained. “There were hospitals everywhere and they were wanting to be everything to everybody. I’m not saying that’s what we need. There’s somewhere in between that and having your zip code determine if you live or die in an accident. There’s somewhere in between that I think we need to get to. One of the answers I think is Medicaid expansion…
“The whole thing is where you live should not determine if you live or die,” she added. “Or if you have access to quality, safe care or a place that can stabilize you and get a warm handoff so you'll survive the trip. I strongly believe that your zip code should not determine that.”
In her recent presentation to the Pettis County Pachyderm, Wightman explained Medicare expansion could mean a potential $1.9 million in additional revenue for Bothwell since 42% of the area’s self-pay population would then qualify, based on current figures.
“That can help us weather just normal things that happen and not be so financially fragile,” Wightman said. “Does that mean that there’s not anything we can do to run this place more efficiently? Absolutely not. For the rest of our careers we will look at, ‘How do we provide top quality care at a lower cost?’ That won’t be just during budget talks, that is for the rest of our careers but because of our size we are just more fragile and more sensitive to any kind of changes in reimbursement or a new bill or just more snow days.”
