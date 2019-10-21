The Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market will open its Winter Market next week with new hours and dates.
The Winter Market will be open from 3 to 5:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29. It will run each Tuesday through Dec. 17 this year and reopen from March 3 through April 21. The location, in the atrium between Westlake’s Ace Hardware and Brian’s Gym, 1020 Thompson Blvd., will stay the same.
Market Master Brenda Raetz said this is the first year the market has taken a break during January and February.
“There will be a break and part of that is just for a sense of wellbeing,” she noted. “Because the vendors, the volunteers and the board needs a break. Not from each other but they just need to kind of nest for the winter.
“It also gives our growers time to get their seeds,” she continued. “And hopefully when we open up in March, we’ll have a good selection of very early spring vegetables.”
Raetz added the time change from 3 to 6 p.m. to 3 to 5:30 p.m. is due to the days getting darker and colder in the winter.
“We wanted to go to 5:30 just to give the people who work until 5 o’clock time to get there,” she said.
The Winter Market will open with a selection of greens. Raetz said cool weather crops will be available such squash, sweet potatoes, lettuce, green beans, spinach, turnips, cabbages, radishes and green tomatoes.
“We’ll definitely start the season with some tomatoes unless we have a major frost by then,” she said.
Market-goers will also find eggs, pork, beef and chicken. Raetz said knife sharpener Steve Hunton as well as Charles Markham, who makes wind chimes, and Martie Yoder, who sells fried pies, will be at the market.
Fresh cooked specialties such as egg rolls, fried rice, tamales, and El Salvadoran pupusas will also be available during the winter season. Baked goods will include a wide variety such as sweet and savory breads, rolls, fried pies, gluten-free pies, cookies, cobblers and other sweets.
Market newcomer Susan Bancroft, of Cloud Nine, will be selling homemade candies including two favorites, peanut clusters and chocolate turtles.
Raetz said all market patrons will have the opportunity to put their name in a drawing each time they visit the market for a chance to win the monthly Bag of Bounty, which includes $20 in market tokens and a reusable farmers’ market bag. The Bag of Bounty drawing takes place the first Tuesday of each month.
“Military and first responders will still be honored at every market day with a $1 coupon,” she added. “They just need to come to the market tent.”
The Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market market accepts cash, debit/credit and SNAP/EBT. For more information call 660-281-7244, visit sedaliaareafarmersmarket.com or find the market on Facebook.
