Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedalia Convention & Visitors Bureau has received a nearly $100,000 grant to filter air at the Katy Depot, purchase touch-free sanitizing stations and produce a video to promote safe places to visit in Sedalia during the virus outbreak.
“The CVB, through this 100% grant opportunity through the CARES Act, is bringing in a professional video crew to promote things to do in Sedalia right now through November,” Carolyn Crooker, CVB executive director, said. “We have notified the Union Pacific, Amtrak, and City of Sedalia and received blessings to film a ‘Bike Katy/Ride Amtrak’ promotion. Sedalia CVB is working with three other Katy Trail communities that have Amtrak stops, Washington, Hermann, and Jefferson City.”
On Friday, Madden Inc., based in Arizona, spent the day filming at various Sedalia locations, including the Katy Depot trailhead, Liberty Park, Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site, the Amtrak Station, the historic Lamy Building and Hotel Bothwell.
On Saturday, the video crew planned to shoot drone footage of well-known Sedalia places, including areas downtown, the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, Trails End monument and the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Crooker said the company will use the footage to create a promotional video and Facebook ads.
“I went with this company because they work under the state guidelines,” she continued. “I have had experience with them, and they have had tons of experience with the Missouri Division of Tourism, who is actually the ones who is overseeing all of this money from the CARES Act for the tourism industry.”
She added the CARES Act Show Me Strong Destination Marketing Organization grant received by the CVB was a special grant provided after the first CARES Act grant was issued earlier. It was issued through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
“We had to successfully complete projects before, under the Division of Tourism’s cooperative marketing plan, within the last two years to be eligible to apply for this,” Crooker said.
Crooker added that the filming on Friday would follow the COVID-19 guidelines for safely visiting Sedalia destinations during the pandemic.
“The Katy Trail is one of those places with social distancing,” she noted. “Then under the guidelines of the state parks, Bothwell Lodge does handle tours. They do it by reservation only and they do limit the number of people and face masks inside are required.”
The film is also a tourism promotion for women who wish to ride the Katy Trail.
“We’re going to promote this for ladies who get on the Amtrak, come here and get off with their bicycles and ride the Katy Trail,” she explained. “A lot of people do that; a lot of people will park in Sedalia or they’ll park in St. Charles.”
Crooker added the CVB will be able to use the footage after the pandemic ends. She said the video project and a previous project, the Fun Loving Adventure Troupe Cats or F.L.A.T. Cats, have been a big asset to the CVB.
“We started that F.L.A.T. Cat project and that has just enhanced everything,” she said. “That F.L.A.T. Cat encourages people to not only visit one location but the other locations in Sedalia.
“So, all of this is really beginning to take off,” she continued. “Even in this kind of times … It’s an opportunity to tell (visitors) about the natural things they can do. Liberty Park is such an asset, people can enjoy our parks and the Missouri State Fairgrounds with just nature in mind.”
The “Bike Katy/Ride Amtrak” video will be available Sept. 15 at www.visitsedalia.com and on YouTube.
