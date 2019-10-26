While several shows about the paranormal and ghost hunting can be seen on national television, Sedalians might be interested to learn they have their own local investigation team.
Sedalia Ghost Hunters & Paranormal Investigations was formed in 2004 and has investigated claims of paranormal activity across Missouri, northeastern Kansas and southwestern Iowa. The group started out small with Britt Faarborg and David and Cherice Plowman. Cherice had approached Faaborg to check out some activity they had been experiencing in their home, which he did.
“Shortly after that we started pooling some equipment together,” Faaborg said. “It was just the three of us on the first several investigations. We kind of got our name out there and got a really cheap website. Then eventually we started adding people and since then we’ve had people come in and leave.”
Other members of the team joined for various reasons. David and Cherice’s daughter, Emmy, joined after developing an interest from personal experiences. Dan Spahr joined after taking a class on the subject Faaborg used to teach at State Fair Community College.
The group mainly uses scientific methods with a wide range of equipment including four to six video and audio cameras, motion sensors, EMF (ElectroMagnetic Field) detectors, EVP (electric voice phenomenon) recorders, a datalogger, thermometers, tools which measure biometric pressure, and flashlights.
“We use a lot of different tools.,” Spahr said. “We talk about EMF, you'll have things like, you'll have somebody say well if I sit in this chair I just feel like there’s something going on…We have meters and go in and find real high EMF. EMF can affect people in ways and make them feel weird. What we do is scientific, we don't just go in and ‘oh well saw this so it’s this.’”
Faaborg said the tools can also help them rule out an entity.
“We go into a house and take your meters in and find it’s high EMF,” continued Faaborg. “OK, it could be caused by appliances, wiring, sometimes that’s all that’s happening…Then you also look at it from a different standpoint that EMF that is being given off could be what is feeding the entities.
“We don't base our entire investigation on somebody’s feelings but it does give us an avenue to go down if we’re trying to figure it out,” Faaborg added. “It’s OK, let’s see if what they are saying is legit and see what happens.”
While the popular television shows on ghost hunting can help lead to more interest in the group, they can also lead to several misconceptions about what the group does.
“You're watching a half an hour show and you’re looking at an investigation which sometimes has taken days,” Spahr explained. “When we go and do an investigation from 7 to midnight and have five or six voice recorders, that’s around 30 hours of audio someone has to look at…
“People see the shows and think oh this looks really exciting. … There’s so much that goes into it. ... It takes a lot of patience.”
The group does investigations when it’s dark to avoid light contamination for the cameras. It also helps keep the noises coming from outside to a minimum. They primarily do investigations inside instead of outside for the same reasons.
The group did an investigation at a residence east of Sedalia Oct. 19. The group of about 10 investigators arrived at the residence around 7:30 p.m. and then spent roughly half an hour setting up their equipment. They then started conducting roughly 30-minute sessions with groups all around the house. Some groups sat in silence in the rooms with equipment to see if they saw anything while others conducted EVP sessions and asked questions to possible entities.
“I think everybody was in agreement that there was something there,” Faaborg said.
Faaborg said the most successful investigation the group has ever done was in High Ridge where the group heard something in a room and at the same time a ball was captured moving on its own on video. There was also a lot of communication from an entity with just a flashlight.
The group does not “get rid” of entities but works to determine if something is present. Written documentation is provided at the end of the investigation with any audio or video evidence discovered, according to their website.
“It’s interesting to watch how different investigators do their job,” Faaborg said. “The one thing I’ve always been proud of in this group, no matter who’s been in it, is everybody brings something different to the table. Everybody has different beliefs or they've had different experiences or maybe they were a skeptic…That’s the great thing about this group. It’s diverse, everybody’s opinion is appreciated and welcomed.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SedaliaGhostsandParanormal.
