A Sedalia man was sentenced Wednesday regarding two drive-by shootings in 2018.
According to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, Jeffery Marvine, 33, was sentenced in Pettis County Circuit Court in relation to two separate shootings Sept. 21, 2018, on West Main Street and later Cherry Tree Lane. On Aug. 8, Marvine entered a guilty plea to an eight-count indictment.
He was sentenced to 22 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for first-degree assault, 40 years for armed criminal action, and 22 years each on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
He was also sentenced to 11 years for first-degree assault, 30 years for armed criminal action, and 15 years each on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
Since the two sets of charges involved separate victims, the two groups of sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.
According to Sawyer, first-degree assault is classified in Missouri state statute as a dangerous felony, which means Marvine will not be eligible for parole until he completes 85% of each of those sentences.
According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the Galaxy movie theater at 6:10 p.m. Sept. 21, 2018. They found a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue with a bullet hole in the back driver-side door.
The driver said he was westbound on West Main Street when suspects drove up beside him and shot his car. Officers told the Democrat no one in the vehicle was injured.
The suspect vehicle then turned north on Oak Grove Lane and reached Cherry Tree Lane in Pettis County.
The suspects reportedly shot at another vehicle, this time at a truck with a family inside. A bullet struck a man’s head as he sat in the driver’s seat. His wife and children were also in the vehicle.
The wife of the victim said gunshots came from the suspect vehicle as it passed by, according to the release. An ambulance took the man to a hospital.
As the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the Cherry Tree Lane scene, an SPD officer stopped the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Pro Energy and North State Fair Boulevard, as it matched the description from the incident inside city limits. The officer arrested Ashley M. Sherrell, 27, of Sedalia, and Marvine without incident and recovered a firearm.
Sherrell has been charged with four counts of aiding or abetting a person discharging or shooting a firearm at/from a vehicle. She has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.