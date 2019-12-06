The Sedalia Parks Board met Thursday night and heard about the Park and Recreation Department’s strategic plan for 2020 along with updates on other projects.
Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple presented her 2020-21 strategic plan to the board which included an update on everything the department had accomplished in the last year. Highlights included an 81% voter approval for the Heckart Community Center, the Clover Dell Playground addition, Hubbard Park and Housel Park improvements, Phase 1 of Lights in Liberty, and good program and event attendance.
“Program attendance, I keep telling you guys our programs are maxing out which is a great problem to have,” Epple said. “I hate saying no to people...I look forward to having that community center where we have the ability to take in more.”
In the coming year with facility improvements, Epple said the tennis courts will need to be repaired and repainted. The basketball courts would also be painted when the tennis courts are to save money. The soccer fields will need more attention and work on preventing vandalism. Work on the Liberty Land Train House is another goal.
“What we’d like to see is we have those two shelters (in Liberty Park) that are not in good condition,” Epple explained. “We’d take those down and make the train house. It would house the train, have restrooms in it, and then also have a shelter and a small area for ticket sales.”
On playgrounds, the department is looking to get swings at Katy Park and get rid of the monkey bars. Another goal is to do repairs on the Hubbard Park playground.
“We have Head Start right across the street and they’re using it three times a day,” she said. “We need to give them something nice. That is something that is very high on my priority list of ‘needing to be done.’”
In aquatics, the slides at the pools will need some resurfacing and touch-ups. The Centennial Pool roof will need to be repaired as well.
Epple would also like to start phasing in security and possibly add another full-time maintenance person at the parks. This year was phase 1 of 10 for the Lights in Liberty. Epple said she hopes to continue improving it but said it will take 10 years to get where they want to be.
For the Heckart Community Center, the department is still working with architects and is hoping to have the final plans on the design completed in January. The groundbreaking will happen in 2020 and then construction will begin. The department and board will also need to discuss and adopt a fee structure and policies for the center in 2020.
Tweens and teens are a major group the department wants to focus on in the next year with Epple looking at forming a “teens committee.”
“We need to start a teens committee where they are coming up with plans, running it through us, working together,” Epple said. “If it’s their ideas, they’ll come.”
The department will be starting an All-Star Tournament for youth baseball after the regular season. Epple is also looking at incorporating e-sports, which is a new trend which they plan on starting out small with.
“The one great thing e-sports, I want kids out and about doing different things, but the one thing with e-sports is that you can include everyone,” she said.
During her director’s report, Epple said Lights in Liberty Park is going well and the department had not had any issues. Bids will go out in January for new benches and picnic tables for some parks. Epple said it was more cost effective to buy new ones than continue repairing the old wood ones it has every other year. The new ones will have a 20-year expiration.
Superintendent Management and Operations reports from Parks Superintendent Mark Harris stated in November, routine maintenance had been done at all parks, mulching at Liberty, Centennial, Housel and Vermont parks, and mowing at Clover Dell, Katy and Hubbard parks. The train tracks and ties for the Liberty Land Flyer were installed at Liberty Park and numerous acts of vandalism were repaired.
At Centennial Park, new shelters and replacement playground equipment were installed. At Housel Park, the concrete for the sidewalk to the new shelter was placed and the new shelter was installed. Siding was replaced at Vermont Park due to vandalism. Katy Park had new shelters installed and sidewalks to them. Clover Dell Park also had new shelters installed and footings for the new shelters.
The Landscape Supervisor report stated tree care had been the main focus of November and three memorial trees had been planted. Nineteen trees were planted along the medians on Third Street and State Fair Boulevard. A hollowed tree was removed from Liberty Park and another from Katy Park.
The board also held a closed session for legal matters.
Board members Kevin Thomas and Meg Simon were absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.