The Sedalia Park Board approved a new playground for Hubbard Park and heard updates about the Heckart Community Center during Thursday night’s meeting.
Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple said this has been the hardest summer yet to get things up and going with the pandemic and staff are working hard. She also reported baseball and the pools are going well with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines besides having to remind people of them sometimes.
“Overall I feel like it’s going really well and people seem to be doing a really good job,” Epple told the board. “So many people are just so ecstatic to get outside and enjoy it so when you tell them ‘Hey you need to follow this guideline’ they do well about following it and stepping back. It’s just taking a lot of extra staff and cleaning to make it happen but we’re doing that.”
Epple also said the department is keeping track of “COVID costs” — extra tasks and materials related to COVID-19 — since they were not budgeted. The department is having trouble keeping concessions stocked, according to Epple, because it has been hard to find supplies as many places do not have items in stock.
Epple said PARIC Cooperation, the general contractor for the project, had its trailer delivered to the Heckart Community Center site Thursday morning. The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. June 11 at the site, 1800 W. Third St.
“They will start the following Monday after groundbreaking and actually they’ll start moving a lot,” she said. “They’re ready to go.”
Once work has started, Epple said PARIC will send pictures to the department every Friday to share with the public for an update.
The board approved a bid from SiteOne Landscape Supply for seed and fertilizer at $9,729.86. The board also approved purchasing a playground from Sourcewell for the Hubbard Park playground. Many departments aren’t building playgrounds right now so bids are coming in low, according to Epple.
“Sourcewell is a government co-op,” Epple explained. “So basically what’s happening is they have made a bid and it’s been awarded to another community for that price and so that is submitted. So if we were to ever purchase the same thing, then that price as a government agency we could use that price because they have the documentation that it came in as the lowest.”
The playground came in at $127,088 and is normally around $210,000, according to Epple. This will not include the mulch, which will cost roughly an additional $3,500. The department originally budgeted $175,000 for this project.
Epple explained playground companies each offer distinctive options so she likes to use varying companies because then kids want to go to different parks because they have different features.
“That was my reason for wanting to go with this company,” Epple explained. “The company we used for Housel and Clover Dell are great, they do great things too, just their products are different. So this was my recommendation for this and to me, I felt like it was such a good deal it would be nice to be able to see it happen.”
Construction will begin around the end of July and is expected to be completed by Labor Day. The new playground will be in a different spot than the current playground so the current one will remain until the new one is completed.
The board heard from Epple the house at 1324 E. 16th St. was finalized last Friday and is officially city property.
“We’ll start evaluating and deciding what we want to do,” Epple explained. “If we’re going to start getting rid of pieces and tearing it down or what but we’re already mowing the grass and everything like that.”
Dan VanDyne reported local tax revenue is up mainly because of the new park sales tax. Service charges were “considerably down” due to the pandemic. Revenue was down about $18,000 year-to-date. Expenses were also down about $40,000 year-to-date. Overall the department had a positive income of $100,228.24 year-to-date.
The board also:
• Saw pictures of the splash pad staff are working on for Hubbard Park for next year if approved.
• Discussed the Heckart Community Center Groundbreaking Ceremony.
• Heard a staff spotlight on the landscaping crew.
